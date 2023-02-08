Maple Grove girls basketball thrived last week amid a rivalry matchup and two games on the road. The Crimson first beat Osseo on Jan. 30, then traveled to Andover and won on Feb. 1.

Also on Feb. 1, Osseo played Elk River in a loss.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments