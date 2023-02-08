Maple Grove girls basketball thrived last week amid a rivalry matchup and two games on the road. The Crimson first beat Osseo on Jan. 30, then traveled to Andover and won on Feb. 1.
Also on Feb. 1, Osseo played Elk River in a loss.
Maple Grove at Osseo
The Crimson came to Osseo Senior High ready to get the job done on Monday, dominating the night’s rivalry matchup in a 63-36 win over the Orioles.
Maple Grove started strong, scoring 12 points before Osseo got on the board and maintaining the lead for the entire game. The Orioles began to find their feet in the middle of the first half, but without their top scorer, Aalayah Wilson, the they struggled to capitalize on their chances.
Maple Grove ended the first half on a strong note, leading 28-16. The second half saw the momentum continue as Maple Grove outscored Osseo 35-20. While Osseo kept its intensity high throughout the game, Maple Grove looked determined to bring home a win.
Kennedy Klick led Maple Grove’s scoring with 19 points, followed close behind by Claire Stern’s 14.
Taydem Miller led Osseo’s scoring with 11 points. Jaelyn Choi led the rest of the team with 10 points.
Maple Grove at Andover
The Crimson remained undefeated in conference play this week with a 70-44 win at Andover on Wednesday. Maple Grove made its intentions clear in the first half, leading 45-21 by halftime.
Andover held the Crimson back in the second half, allowing just 25 points, but Maple Grove had already created the avenue for its win.
Klick commanded Maple Grove’s scoring with 17 points, while Jordan Ode was close behind with 16. Both Audrey Kormann and Stern scored 12 points each.
Maple Grove is now 13-0 in conference play and 16-3 in overall play this season.
Osseo at Elk River
A difficult week continued for Osseo as the Orioles traveled to Elk River on Wednesday, losing 36-52. The Elks were ahead 30-19 by halftime.
Osseo improved in the second half, this time outscored just 17-22. Elk River, however, defended its lead and handed the Orioles their second loss of the week.
Jaelyn Choi led the scoring with an impressive 23-point tally, making up almost two-thirds of the team’s points against the Elks.
The Orioles now have a 4-9 conference record, 6-11 overall this season.
Up next
Maple Grove had two games on the schedule this week, hosting Centennial on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after press time and Blaine on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Osseo was set to play three games this week, hosting Mounds View on Monday, Feb. 6, Champlin Park on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Rogers on Thursday, Feb. 9.
