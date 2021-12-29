Maple Grove’s girls basketball, 10th ranked in Class 4A, came into their matchup with seventh-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (6-2) Dec. 21 hot, riding a four-game winning streak.

The Knights, however, posed a tough challenge for the Crimson and were ready for what Maple Grove had to bring. Thanks to a 14-point halftime lead, St. Michael-Albertville held off the Crimson and secured a top-10 victory by the score of 65-55.

Crimson senior guard Kyla Overskei led the team with 22 points and senior forward Ari Gordon added 14. Maple Grove dropped to 4-4 with the loss.

COMING UP

The Maple Grove boys (2-3) will travel to Coon Rapids (5-2) on January 7.

