Maple Grove sophomore Jordan Ode (left) and freshman April Watson race side-by-side during the 5AAA cross country section meet at Anoka last October. Watson is expected to be the top runner this fall for the Crimson girls.
As August draws near to an end, that means that September and cross-country season are on the horizon. And for Maple Grove’s cross country squad, excitement is building for another season. Head coach Jen Riewe said that even though the team lost three of their top five runners from last season due to graduation, they have high confidence in this group to step up to the plate.
“We have a young but talented team,” Riewe said. Altogether, roughly half of the girls’ team is new to the sport. “It feels a little different, but it’s very exciting,” Riewe said.
The girls’ team is captained by junior Gabbi Ashpole and senior Savannah Krull, both four-year athletes who have helped lead the group since summer training.
Look for freshman April Watson to be contending as the top runner on the team this fall, along with other talented sophomores such as Kelsey Young, Elise Behr, Natalie Laurance, and Kaci Roeber. Other girls to watch include eighth-graders Mack Laux and Isabelle Overman.
With mostly underclassmen leading the way, Riewe is encouraged by what she has seen so far from her young girls. “These girls are really good at working together as a team,” she said. “We are focused on developing our race experience.”
Boys
Like the girls’ team, the Maple Grove boys squad also has the job of filling holes left by key seniors from last year’s roster.
“It’s always tough losing seniors,” head coach Matt Gifford said, who had the same captains the past two seasons before seeing them graduate.
The five captains for the 2022 campaign, seniors P.J. Wilde, Josh Ringsmuth, Mason Reitmeier, Sam Hollman, and junior Riley Mildebrandt, are set to take on new leadership roles in the program.
“All of them were extremely good leaders for us this summer,” Gifford said. “They buy into our philosophy for caring for one another and encouraging the younger athletes.”
Along with upperclassmen leadership, this team boasts a deep and talented sophomore class of runners. Athletes like Gannon Farrens, who is set to be the number one runner this fall, Grady Reitmeier, and Oliver Retrum are just some of the sophomores who look to make their mark on the team in 2022.
Add those guys to the returners such as Ringsmuth, Mason Reitmeier, Wilde, Hollman, and senior Nathan Issak, and you get a blend of deep talent on the roster.
“This year I’m really excited,” Gifford said. “Our senior group is set up healthy, and they’re running with anticipation, while the younger kids are filling in nicely. This team has a lot of potential.”
Overall, the Crimson will boast around 75-80 boys in the program this fall, and the message to each one will be the same: “We want everyone to be confident in races. Don’t worry about what your friend is doing, but rather maximize what you can do on a day-to-day basis.”
Both the girls and boys teams will have their first scrimmage Aug. 26 at Elm Creek Park Reserve against Osseo and Park Center, which precedes the season-opening meet held at St. Olaf College Sept. 1.
“We’re excited for what the year is going to do,” Gifford said. “This group is ready to go.”
