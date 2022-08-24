As August draws near to an end, that means that September and cross-country season are on the horizon. And for Maple Grove’s cross country squad, excitement is building for another season. Head coach Jen Riewe said that even though the team lost three of their top five runners from last season due to graduation, they have high confidence in this group to step up to the plate.

“We have a young but talented team,” Riewe said. Altogether, roughly half of the girls’ team is new to the sport. “It feels a little different, but it’s very exciting,” Riewe said.

