Fourth-ranked Maple Grove baseball continued their longest winning streak of the season May 10 when they went on the road and beat Elk River (6-5) by a score of 13-6.
The Crimson grabbed control of the game in the second inning, scoring five runs on a flurry of quality at-bats. Seniors Zane Vitense and Cam Elder each brought home two runners with run-scoring hits and senior Mason South brought in the fifth run of the inning courtesy of an RBI single.
Senior Devin Hornbacher made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the third and Maple Grove added four more in the fourth inning. Senior Chayton Fischer knocked in a run with a deep double, then Hornbacher and O’Dwyer each recorded two-run hits and suddenly the Crimson lead hit 11-0. Senior pitcher Ethan Zimmerman did his part for Maple Grove, throwing five innings and striking out four hitters, but surrendered four runs to the Elks fourth inning as the lead was cut to 11-4.
But the Crimson responded in the fifth thanks to the first home run of the season from junior Tanner Albeck and an RBI single from junior Hunter Gerber to make it 13-4. Elk River added a run in both the sixth and seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome and Maple Grove secured a 13-6 win. Gerber and O’Dwyer each recorded a team-high three hits and Hornbacher tallied a team-best three RBIs.
When Anoka (9-5) came to Crimson Field May 12, another pitcher’s duel descended upon the diamond. Senior Aiden Hansen was sensational for Maple Grove, throwing a complete-game four-hitter while striking out nine batters as the Crimson beat the Tornadoes 1-0. The only run of the game turned out to come in the bottom of the fourth inning when Gerber hit a line drive off the shortstop’s glove which scored junior Jacob Kilzer. That turned out to be all the run cushion Hansen needed as the Crimson won their sixth straight game and improved to 11-2 on the season.
Coming up
Maple Grove travels to face ninth-ranked Wayzata (4-8) May 19 at 6:30 p.m. They then host New Ulm (5-7) May 20 at 5:30 p.m., second-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (9-4) May 21 at 11:00 a.m., and Edina (8-4) May 24 at 4:30 in the regular-season finale.
