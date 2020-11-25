Maple Grove coming to grips with season’s sudden end

Osseo running back Kenneth McKenzie tries breaking an Edina defender during a section playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Edina. The Hornets won the game, 28-0. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Gov. Tim Walz announced the cancellation of the remainder of the high school sports season due to COVID-19 concerns. (Photo by John Sherman)

It’s been more than a week since Maple Grove’s football season was abruptly shut down due to COVID-19, but time hasn’t exactly healed the collective wounds of the Crimson.

Maple Grove was 4-1 and riding a strong wave of momentum heading into their regular-season finale vs. Champlin Park on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The high section playoff hopes were doused, however, when school administration shut the season down when a junior varsity player reportedly tested positive after an earlier game. The decision didn’t sit well with coach Matt Lombardi, who said it was a challenge to help his team get through the strong emotions.

The sudden cancellation put a cap on what is likely to be the most bizarre sports seasons in Minnesota.

“Obviously it was one of the strangest years we’ll ever coach, at least I hope it is,” Lombardi said. “You can go from the beginning of the year to the end and see just how much this group of kids grew up throughout this period as a team and by the end really became something pretty good. It was pretty fun to watch, but the ending kind of overshadows all the things that led up to it. We had to really remind the kids how far they came during this period.

“It was a tough reaction from the team. The end happened so quickly, the kids never had closure with it. And our situation kind of came from nowhere and the hardest part was getting them through the week of what happened. We found our identity, our method of approach and who we were. The kids were excited for every day. They had a lot of belief and a lot of hope and that was obviously taken from them quickly.”

Maple Grove was coming off an uninspiring 13-6 loss to Centennial in the middle of the season, and several players stepped up to assume leadership roles while some moved to different positions. The results was 31-7 and 60-0 wins over Osseo and Anoka, respectively.

Unfortunately for the Crimson, that was it. They weren’t alone as nearly 80 teams either didn’t finish their six-game schedule or canceled the season before section playoffs began.

“It was neat to watch from a coaches’ standpoint. We had three-year starters that were on their own accord came up and volunteered to change positions for the betterment of the team. You could see the senior taking ownership of the team and leading the young kids with them. They were willing to do the selfless act that was better for everyone to help each other, and that was neat to see. I’m super-proud of these seniors. They saw the big picture of where everything was.”

OSSEO FALLS TO EDINA

The Osseo football team managed to complete their regular season and a playoff game despite occasional COVID-19 infections. The Orioles finished the campaign 2-5 after a first-round section loss to Edina on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Hornets scored seven points in each quarter on their way to a 28-0 victory.

