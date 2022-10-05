Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw an eventful meeting of Osseo and Maple Grove on the court. Crimson volleyball would come on top of the match up, helping them stay a step ahead in Northwest Suburban conference play.

Maple Grove confidently won the opening set 25-12, with a far closer second set ending 25-18 in Maple Grove’s favor. A final set would see Maple Grove reassert their position, winning 25-7 to outscore the Orioles 75 to 37 in total. The Crimson ended the night with a 4-1 record, while Osseo stood at 3-2.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments