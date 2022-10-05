Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw an eventful meeting of Osseo and Maple Grove on the court. Crimson volleyball would come on top of the match up, helping them stay a step ahead in Northwest Suburban conference play.
Maple Grove confidently won the opening set 25-12, with a far closer second set ending 25-18 in Maple Grove’s favor. A final set would see Maple Grove reassert their position, winning 25-7 to outscore the Orioles 75 to 37 in total. The Crimson ended the night with a 4-1 record, while Osseo stood at 3-2.
Audrey Waterman was the star of the night, in what’s proven to be a big September for her. Waterman had 18 kills and just one error from 23 attempts. Abigail Bulthuis and Riley Orrock had nine and six kills respectively against Osseo.
Audrey Kratochwill led Osseo’s fight back with 10 kills on the night, leading the Orioles scoring chances.
Osseo at Rogers
The difficult week continued for Osseo on the road at Rogers Sept. 29, losing 3-0 with 25-10, 25-13, and 25-16 losses to go outscored 75 to 39. The Orioles now sit at a 3-3 conference record.
At an Oct. 1 tournament in Chanhassen, Osseo lost two-set matches against Minnetonka, Shakopee, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s before narrowly losing a 2-1 match up with Edina.
Maple Grove at Anoka
The Crimson made it two wins in one week with a well-fought 3-2 victory over Anoka Sept. 29. Maple Grove lost the first set 25-16 before coming back totake the overall lead with 25-11 and 25-21 wins in the second and third sets.
The Crimson almost finished it in the fourth set, losing 25-23, before finding their third set win in the fifth, winning 15-8. Maple Grove outscored Anoka 104 to 90. Maple Grove is now 5-1 in the conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.