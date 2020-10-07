Maple Grove claims first conference title

One week ago, the Maple Grove girls’ tennis team earned one of the biggest wins in school history against longtime nemesis Elk River. Last Thursday, the Crimson had a chance to “prove it” on their home court – and that’s exactly what they did.
Elk River made a couple lineup adjustments with hopes of a different result, but Maple Grove stood strong in earning a 5-2 victory to clinch its first Northwest Suburban Conference Championship while improving to 11-0 in dual meets.
The Crimson are the No. 1 seed in the section tournament that starts Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Maple Grove High School courts. There will be no state tournament, however, due to Minnesota State High School League regulations due to COVID-19.
“I am pleased that we get to play a section tournament,” Maple Grove coach Dan Haertl said. “It gives us more time to compete and have fun.”
Against the Elks, Maple Grove got victories from junior Zoe Adkins at No. 1 singles, eighth-grader Maddie Larsen at No. 3 and sophomore Gabi Parker at No. 4. Larsen’s was a very competitive 7-5, 6-4 decision.
The first doubles team of juniors Ally Kalinsky and Neeru Uppala lost a three-set match, but the Crimson responded with wins from the No. 2 team of junior Sarah McGraw and senior Anusha Patel and the No. 3 team of senior Ashley Denninger and sophomore Bethany Smith.
“Our girls were awesome,” Haertl said. “They played well, and so did we.”
Last year, the Crimson lost a 4-3 decision to Wayzata in the section championship.
“It would be fun to have another go at getting to state,” Haertl said. “I understand the decision. We are not allowed to play inside and it gets cold in late-October.”
