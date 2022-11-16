Maple Grove cheerleading earns nationals bid

(Photo by Kristen Myers)

mgcheer1 - Maple Grove cheer performing at the UCA regionals.

It was an eventful November for the Maple Grove game day and traditional cheerleading teams. Game day placed first and traditional placed second at the UCA regionals the weekend of Oct. 29 and 30, setting up a trip to nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort for both in early 2023.

Maple Grove followed up the big week with a strong performance at Bloomington Jefferson the weekend of Nov. 5 and 6. The large game day team placed first and the medium traditional team placed second.

