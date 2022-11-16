Maple Grove cheerleading earns nationals bid

It was an eventful November for the Maple Grove game day and traditional cheerleading teams. Game day placed first and traditional placed second at the UCA regionals the weekend of Oct. 29 and 30, setting up a trip to nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort for both in early 2023.
Maple Grove followed up the big week with a strong performance at Bloomington Jefferson the weekend of Nov. 5 and 6. The large game day team placed first and the medium traditional team placed second.
Maple Grove cheerleading head coach Kristen Myers joined the students in expressing pride and appreciation following their performances.
“We are so incredibly proud of our Traditional Medium Varsity Non-Tumbling & our Game Day Large Varsity Non-Tumbling teams!” she said in an email. “Getting two bids to Nationals this year has not been easy and we are so thankful to the athletes, parents, and our Maple Grove community for helping us get to this point.”
Myers added that her students have put in an immense amount of effort to get to this point:
“Our athletes have spent countless hours in and outside of the gym working on refining their skills and pushing themselves to be their very best. Most of them have been in cheerleading since they were in elementary school and have been dedicated to the sport ever since!”
Myer also noted that while nationals lay ahead, the teams remain focused on taking the season a day at a time, including other competitions that lay between now and nationals:
“After receiving our Nationals bids, we have been working on upgrading our routine with harder skills and more difficulty. Placing 1st at Jefferson Bloomington this past weekend has been reassuring and has shown our team that continued hard work pays off.”
