Maple Grove’s boys basketball team looked to build on a narrow win over Andover when they hosted fellow conference foe Coon Rapids (13-5) Feb. 7. Last month, the Crimson had to overcome a 17-point second-half deficit before eventually beating the Cardinals 79-76. This time around, Maple Grove didn’t need a heroic comeback, using a dominant second half to top the Cardinals 70-54. After holding a slim 38-35 halftime lead, the Crimson began to distance themselves thanks to lockdown defense, which held Coon Rapids to just 19 second-half points.

Senior guard Ashton Keomysy led the team with 13 points, junior guard Raoul Vaidya scored 12 and senior guard Jon Haakenson added 11. Haakenson also grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds to complete his double-double, along with a team-high six assists. Vaidya added five assists and a team-high three steals, while junior center Lincoln Palbicki recorded two blocked shots.

The Crimson extended their winning streak Feb. 10 to a season-high three games after beating Blaine (5-14) by a score of 57-51. In a back-and-forth affair, Maple Grove was able to ride the hot hand of Haakenson, who scored a season-high 24 points. Keomysy added 10 points and Palbicki chipped in seven as the Crimson improved to 9-10 on the season.

Coming up

The Maple Grove boys hosted second-ranked Shakopee (18-2) Feb. 16 and will travel to Anoka (5-14) Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

