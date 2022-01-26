The Maple Grove’s boys basketball squad traveled east to face off against the Blaine Bengals (4-8) Jan. 18, and thanks to a balanced scoring attack, the Crimson left with a 76-61 win to improve to 5-7 on the season.
With six players scoring seven or more points, the Crimson put together two halves where they each scored 38 points, while holding the Bengals to 30 and 31 points in the first and second halves, respectively.
Junior guard Raoul Vaidya led the Crimson with 15 points, followed by senior guard Ashton Keomysy’s 12 points, junior forward Will Bowman and senior guard Derrick Jameson’s nine points, senior guard Jon Haakenson’s eight points, and junior forward Evan Paurus’s seven points.
Then Jan. 21, the Crimson once again relied on a balanced scoring effort to lead the way against rival Centennial (3-8), topping the Cougars 68-51. Led by hounding defense in the early stages of the first half, Maple Grove jumped out to a 12-4 lead but the Cougars, led by senior guard Reese Neudahl, who ended the game with a game-high 28 points, made a charge and eventually tied it up at 21-21.
The Crimson, however, ended the half with positive momentum and took a 28-23 lead into intermission.
If the first half was defined by ebbs and flows of momentum, the second half was all about Maple Grove. They started the half on a 16-4 run and didn’t look back. With 11 players recording at least one point in the box score, the Crimson had no lack of energy in the final 18 minutes.
The lead ballooned to as many as 22, and as the clock hit triple zeros, Maple Grove walked off their home court with a 68-51 victory, improving their record to 6-7. Senior forward Peter Norby led the team with a career-high 13 points, senior guard Matthew Hosmann recorded nine points, and senior guard Ashton Keomysy tallied eight.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys will travel to face top-ranked (3A) Totino-Grace (10-3) Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.
