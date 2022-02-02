Maple Grove boys took first place at the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Ski meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve Jan. 25. The Crimson scored 394 points during the 5k classic and 5k freestyle pursuit race, ahead of second-place Blaine (376.5) and third place Osseo (352.5).
Senior Parker Koland led the team with a third-place finish overall with a time of 29 minutes and 26 seconds, followed by seniors Myles Brown and Kirk Carlson, who finished third and fourth with times of 29:38, and 29:44, respectively.
Senior Joe Ream took 14th in 32:57, sophomore Riley Mildebrandt placed 15th with a time of 33:47, and junior Mason Reitmeier finished 22nd in 35:24.
The Crimson girls finished second overall as a team with 269 points, behind Andover, who scored 273. Senior Lindsey Young took first place overall with a time of 33:35, and junior Savannah Krull placed third with a time of 35:53.
Eighth-grader Carolyn Leach finished 10th in 40:03, and freshman Kaci Roeber took 11th in 40:14. Junior Jordyn Borsch placed 16th with a time of 43:03, and junior Claire Kalscheuer finished 19th in 44:39.
Osseo
The Osseo boys took third place as a team with 352.5 points, behind Maple Grove (394) and Blaine (376.5). Junior Colin Vaughn led the Orioles with a seventh-place finish in 30 minutes and 52 seconds.
Junior Taylor Grant placed 17th with a time of 33:48, and senior Jeffery Wacholz took 19th in 34:14. Senior Jeremiah Groff finished 20th in 35:06, senior Matthew Oujiri took 23rd with a time of 35:38, and freshman Quinlan Rundquist placed 28th in 36:21.
For the girls, the Orioles also finished third place as a team by scoring 234 points, which trailed Andover (273) and Maple Grove (269). Sophomore Teresa Shah paced the team with a 12th place finish in 40:49, followed by seventh-grader Camille Friden, who finished 13th in 41:50, and junior Maria Hoff, who took 14th with a time of 42:23.
Sophomore Gianna Vecellio finished 17th with a time of 44:01, freshman Elsie Higgins took 21st in 44:50, and junior Ariam Aman placed 35th with a time of 48:21.
