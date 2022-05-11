Maple Grove boys lift hardware, girls win Forest Lake Invite

As the calendar turned to May, 13 Northwest Suburban Conference schools competed at the boys conference mid-season match at Rush Creek Golf Club May 2, with Maple Grove finishing second and Osseo taking 12th.
Spring Lake Park earned low honors with a score of 294, followed by the Crimson (304) and Armstrong (313). The Orioles carded a total score of 339. Sophomore Gavin Grahek led Maple Grove with a score of 75, which was tied for sixth-best individually, followed by scores of 76 from junior Jack Schrader and sophomore Ryan Stendahl, good for ninth individually.
Junior Kagan Kollar carded a 77, senior Blake Northagen shot a 79 and junior Blake Forrest put together a round of 80. For the Orioles, senior Cole Thorsen earned team-low honors with a 74 and finished fifth individually. Freshman Seth Damsgard carded a 79, freshman Owen Grismer shot a 90, and junior Jacob Wills carded a 96. Freshman Will Engel shot a 98 and senior Jack Betker carded a 117.
One day later, both teams competed at a conference match held at The Refuge Golf Club with Maple Grove taking second, shooting a score of 309, and Osseo finishing eighth with a score of 333. Spring Lake Park finished first with a score of 303.
Stendahl led the Crimson with a one-under score of 71, taking first individually. Schrader and Grahek both carded a 79 and Kollar shot an 80. Freshman Davis Tripp and Northagen each shot an 81. Thorsen once again led the way for the Orioles, shooting a team-low 73, good for a tie for second overall individually, including a back-nine score of 35. Damsgard carded an 81 and Grismer shot an 89. Engel recorded a score of 90, Wills shot a 92, and Betker carded a 96.
The Crimson then competed in the Border Battle Tournament May 4-5 at Troy Burne Golf Course, taking first place with a score of 500. After day one, Maple Grove held a 19-shot lead as Stendahl led the way with a score of three-under 68, the only score of the tournament under-par in round one. Northagen shot a team-low 75, tied for the best individual score in the second round, Forrest carded a 76, and Kollar recorded a 79. Stendahl shot an 80, Schrader carded an 82, and junior David Miller tallied an 87.
Maple Grove and Osseo also participated in the Blaine Invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Course May 6-7. The Crimson finished in first place with a two-day score of 609. Osseo took sixth out of 11 schools with a score of 681. Kollar led Maple Grove with a score of 146, which was second-best individually, including a first-round score of 71.
Tripp and freshman Aidan Steel both carded a 153, good for fourth individually, and junior Nick Eckman shot a 158. Grahek recorded a 161 and Miller shot a 169. Thorsen led the Orioles with a score of 152, third-best individually, including a first-round tally of 75. Damsgard carded a 168, Engel shot a 177, and Wills recorded a 184. Grismer shot a 193 and senior Evan Johnson carded a 196.
Girls
Maple Grove’s girls golf squad competed in an invitational match held at Rush Creek Golf Club May 3, finishing with a tie for third out of five schools. Eden Prairie took first place with a score of 327, followed by Simley (338) and Wayzata and Maple Grove (344).
Sophomore McKenna Hogan led the Crimson with a score of 84, finishing 10th overall individually, junior Julia Contreras carded an 85, and sophomore Mia Morton shot an 87. Freshman Carly Hamman recorded an 88, junior Maria Contreras tallied a 93 and senior Alicia Patten carded a 102.
The Crimson then traveled to play in the Forest Lake Invitational at Tanners Brook Golf Club May 4, taking first place (322) with a 35-shot edge over second-place Forest Lake. Morton carded a team-low 76, Julia Contreras shot a 79, and Hogan recorded a score of 83. Hamman tallied an 84, Maria Contreras shot an 86, and junior Skye Sorensen carded a 90.
Finally, Maple Grove ventured up north to compete in the Geneva Invitational at Alexandria-Geneva Golf Club May 7, taking second place with a score of 339 behind only Alexandria (329). Hogan recorded a team-best 82, followed by an 84 from Hamman, an 86 from Morton, and 87 from Maria Contreras. Julia Contreras carded an 88 and Sorensen shot a 100.
The Osseo girls golf team took third place in a match against Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace May 2 at Victory Links Golf Club. Spring Lake Park finished first with a score of 185, followed by Totino-Grace (189) and Osseo (201).
Senior Emily Achenbach shot a team-best 48 in nine holes, followed by senior Bridget Fauteck, who carded a 49. Junior Maggie Albers and senior Rachel Boehme shot a 52 and senior Skye Mikulak carded a 64.
Then May 3, the Oriole girls took second place at a conference match against Park Center and Elk River held at Shamrock Golf Course. The Elks took first with a score of 172, followed by the Orioles (199) and the Pirates (222).
Achenbach led Osseo with a back-nine 44, good for fourth individually, followed by Albers, who shot a 48. Boehme carded a 52 and freshman Julia Olejar recorded a 55. Fauteck shot a 56 and sophomore Anya Rokusek tallied a score of 67.
Finally, Osseo competed in the Rogers Invitational at Fox Hollow Golf Club May 5. Led by Achenbach’s team-low score of 90, which was fifth-best individually, the Orioles finished fifth place out of eight schools with a total score of 418. Fauteck carded a 108, Boehme shot a 109, and Albers recorded a 111. Senior Chloe Lewis shot a 115 and Olejar carded a 121.
