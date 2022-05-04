Going up against Elk River-Zimmerman (1-3) April 25, the Maple Grove boys lacrosse team faced their first real test of the 2022 campaign. Down 5-4 in the fourth quarter, the Crimson were able to summon late-game poise and score two unanswered goals and hold the Elks scoreless the rest of the way to escape with a 6-5 victory.
Senior midfielder Scott Cornelius got the scoring started for Maple Grove in the first quarter, and the Crimson eventually added two more in the period courtesy of junior attacker Rory Scanlon and sophomore midfielder Tyler Steinkopf. With the score 3-2 heading into the second quarter, the Elks ended up tying it up at 3-3 before sophomore attacker Landon Bakke added the go-ahead goal to put Maple Grove ahead 4-3 at halftime.
In the second half, the Elks answered once again, this time with one goal in the third quarter and one early in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. But in the final stanza, Scanlon tied it up off of an assist from junior midfielder Charlie Rausch.
Then, with less than three minutes left, junior midfielder Tanner Brendon fired the go-ahead goal to give the Crimson a 6-5 edge, which ended as the final score. Eighth-grade defenseman Brady Marcus recorded two assists on the night and junior goaltender Hale Farniok tallied 16 saves.
Maple Grove continued their early-season winning streak April 27 when they beat Spring Lake Park-Coon Rapids (2-1) by a score of 15-7 on the road. After the first quarter, where both teams recorded a goal, the Crimson outscored the Panthers 14-6 in the final three frames.
Senior midfielder Josh Steinkopf led the team with five goals, and Scanlon chipped in with two. Tyler Steinkopf, Rausch, Cornelius, freshman attacker Ricky Peterson, Brendon, Bakke, senior attacker Mitchell Sides, and senior midfielder Ben Schaffler all added one goal. Farniok recorded nine saves.
On April 29, the Crimson concluded the week by hosting Eden Prairie (2-1). Led by hat tricks from Scanlon and Josh Steinkopf, Maple Grove grabbed a second-half advantage over the Eagles and didn’t look back, beating the Lake Conference foe 11-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
After holding a 5-4 lead at halftime, the Crimson scored four of the next five goals and held serve from that point on. Along with three goals from Scanlon and Josh Steinkopf, Cornelius and Brendon each added two goals and junior midfielder Luke Margenau scored one, while Farniok made 12 saves as Maple Grove improved to 5-0 on the season.
Girls
The Maple Grove girls lacrosse squad faced their first test of adversity in 2022 when they hosted Elk River-Zimmerman (0-2) April 25. In a tight battle, it was the visiting Elks who made just enough plays to hold a slim lead and eventually secure an 8-6 win.
Junior attacker Ella Olson and freshman attacker Sosi Van Wyk each scored a team-high two goals, and senior attacker Dani Key and junior midfielder Leah Muscatello both added a goal.
On April 27, the Crimson got back on track with a 17-5 victory over visiting Spring Lake Park (2-1). Maple Grove relied on a balanced scoring attack to overwhelm the Panthers’ defense all night long. Olson led the team with four goals, while senior midfielder Jamie Stolp and Van Wyk each recorded a hat trick. Muscatello and freshman midfielder Hadley Kudla both tallied two goals. Key, freshman attacker Jayde Isaacson and sophomore midfielder Grace Erickson added one goal apiece. Maple Grove improved to 2-1 on the season.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host Armstrong (5-0) May 9 at 7 p.m. and Blaine (3-2) May 11 at 7 p.m.
The Maple Grove girls travel to face Andover (4-1) May 6 at 7 p.m., Armstrong (5-0) May 9 at 7 p.m., and Blaine (2-2) May 11 at 7 p.m.
