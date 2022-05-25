In a low-scoring affair, Maple Grove’s boys lacrosse squad had its hands full when Rogers (6-2) came to town May 16. Tied 4-4 going into the final minute of action, both the Royals and the Crimson exchanged late goals to make it 5-5 with less than 30 seconds left. But senior Josh Steinkopf’s late goal proved to be the difference between the conference foes and Maple Grove escaped with a dramatic 6-5 win in a battle of one-loss teams.
Early on, the atmosphere was set with intense physicality as neither team could get into a scoring flow. That was also due to excellent goaltending from both sides, including junior Hale Farniok’s eight saves on the night.
Eventually, the Crimson held a slight 2-1 lead at intermission before the goals started coming late in the second half. Junior Rory Scanlon put Maple Grove on top 5-4 with a goal in the final minute of action.
The Royals had an answer, and quickly. Within 20 seconds, the visitors tied it up 5-5. However, there was still time on the clock, and Steinkopf took advantage, lasering a shot past the goaltender and hitting the back of the net for the game-winning score, his second of the game.
Champlin Park
If the Crimson’s contest against Rogers was a defensive battle, their next matchup against Champlin Park (3-6) May 18 could be classified as a barn burner. With 27 goals combined from both teams, Maple Grove, after surrendering an early lead, rode a hot stretch of second-half play to break away from the Rebels and hang on for a 15-12 victory.
The Crimson got off to a blistering start on the road, scoring the game’s first four goals. Later in the first half, the Rebels chipped away and eventually it up 7-7 before Maple Grove scored a late goal to hold an 8-7 edge at halftime.
Early in the second half, Champlin Park wound up taking a brief lead 10-9, before the Crimson went on the game’s defining run, scoring six unanswered goals for a commanding 15-10 lead. They were able to hold on to that edge and secured a 15-12 win. Junior Tanner Brendon led Maple Grove with a season-high five goals, Scanlon recorded a hat trick, and Steinkopf and sophomore Landon Bakke each added two scores. Farniok tallied 10 saves in net.
Minnetonka
May 21, the Crimson erased a 3-1 deficit in the fourth quarter against Minnetonka (7-3) to beat the Skippers 4-3. Maple Grove got on the board in the first quarter with a goal from Josh Steinkopf to tie the score 1-1. The Skippers would go on to control the rest of the half, as they held a 3-1 advantage at intermission. Neither team scratched the scoreboard in the third quarter and most of the fourth.
However, with just over five minutes left, Brendon scored to cut the lead in half 3-2. With a little over two minutes remaining, Scanlon, who leads the team with 28 goals, scored to tie it up 3-3, now snatching all the momentum from Minnetonka. As the clock ticked under a minute, it was Brendon again who put the nail in the coffin for the Skippers, scoring the go-ahead goal to put Maple Grove up 4-3, which would hold until the final buzzer sounded.
The Crimson extended their winning streak to a season-high six games and pushed their record to 11-1. Farniok, who made 11 saves, and the defense played lights out, especially in the second half as they didn’t allow a score.
“Holding Minnetonka scoreless in the second half was a huge statement of the defensive unit,” head coach Joe Weichert said.
Weichert has been impressed with the chemistry and cohesion of this group all season long, and it has shown in the team’s record. “These young men are playing together on another level,” Weichert said. “The chemistry this team has together on offense and defense has been really fun to see. And how excited everyone gets for each other.”
With five players having double-digit goal seasons, this team is much more than one or two dominant players, which makes them harder to defend. “It’s been a great approach to put the guys in opportunities to succeed as a team,” Weichert said. “We’re not relying on one or two guys. Any given night, anyone can find the net.”
As the wins piled up, so too has the energy among the guys, which forces their coach to elevate his as well. “I have never coached a group this energetic,” Weichert said. “I tell teams to match my energy and this team is pushing me.”
Girls
When the Maple Grove girls lacrosse team traveled to Rogers (4-4) May 16, the Crimson didn’t just show up. They showed out. With 12 first-half goals, Maple Grove was able to grab an early lead and didn’t slow down, as they ended up defeating the Royals by a whopping margin of 20-3.
Junior Ella Olson, eighth-grader Ryley Dunn, and sophomore Megan Van Curler each recorded a hat trick. Senior Paige Allen, junior Madi Soukop, and freshman Sosi Van Wyk all scored two goals apiece. Junior goaltender Emma Crater made two saves.
Champlin Park
The Crimson continued their best play of the season, beating Champlin Park (5-5) May 18 by a score of 9-4 for their season-high fourth win in a row. Olson led the team with a hat trick of goals. Sophomore Grace Erickson, senior Dani Key, freshman Hadley Kudla, and Soukop all scored one goal apiece. Crater tallied five saves as Maple Grove improved to 8-3 on the season, with a season-best four-game winning streak.
“We are peaking at the right time,” head coach Haley Corradi said. After dropping two games in a row to Andover and Armstrong midway through the season, Corradi said the coaching staff and players devised a new gameplan, where they moved several veterans back to the defensive zone.
Turns out it worked, and the Crimson haven’t lost since. “No one was willing to give up on the season,” Corradi said.
On the back end of the defense is Crater, who wasn’t even expected to be in net for most of the offseason. Two weeks before the season began, Crater and her family moved to Maple Grove from Denver. “We were lucky to get her,” Corradi said. “Emma has been such a wonderful leader to this group of girls. People just want to be around her. She has that leadership strength.”
Being new to any situation can be difficult, but both Crater and the Crimson athletes embraced one another from the get-go, and it has been a seamless fit. “It doesn’t matter if you’re new to the school or new to the state, we’ve always preached a very positive and embracing culture in our program,” Corradi said.
The offense has been handled by a committee approach, with six girls scoring 10 or more goals this season, and 10 different players recording 10 or more points. Part of the current winning streak involved beating Blake 10-6 on the road, the first non-conference victory for Maple Grove since 2016, which seemed to create new energy with the team.
“A huge spark for this group was when we beat Blake,” Corradi said. That victory was not only good for the regular season record but it was meant to prepare the Crimson for a daunting Section 5A tournament, their first year in the new section moving from Section 8A. Yes, there is some pressure within the program to live up to the success of previous years, but Corradi understands that playing in what she calls the ‘Section of Doom’ can shift expectations slightly.
“Getting to the section final would be a huge accomplishment this year,” Corradi said. “We are aware of where we are at. But we still have lofty goals.”
Coming up
The Section 5A girls and boys lacrosse tournaments begin May 31.
