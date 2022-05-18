Coming into their matchup May 9, the Armstrong boys lacrosse squad boasted an unbeaten 7-0 record, looking to continue their perfect start to the season against Maple Grove, who held a 6-1 mark. But under the lights in Crimson Stadium, Maple Grove were the ones controlling the game, and ultimately escaped with a 7-5 victory, handing the Falcons their first loss of the season.
In the first quarter, the Crimson made their presence known, scoring three goals, two from junior Rory Scanlon and one from junior Tanner Brendon, to hold a 3-0 lead going into the second quarter. Nine seconds into the frame, sophomore Landon Bakke struck for a goal to make it 4-0. Later in the stanza, senior Josh Steinkopf fired a shot that hit the back of the Falcons’ net to extend the lead to 5-1 and Maple Grove eventually went to intermission ahead 5-2.
Then in the third, Steinkopf added his second goal of the night as the Crimson held firm to a 6-3 lead at the end of three. Then as Armstrong cut the lead to 6-4 in the fourth quarter, freshman Ricky Peterson added a crucial goal to put Maple Grove up three late in the contest. The Falcons added a late goal to make it 7-5 but time was not on their side as that ended up as the final tally. Scanlon recorded a team-high three points as junior goaltender Hale Farniok made 14 saves.
In the rain and wind, Maple Grove’s home contest against Blaine (4-4) was going smooth for the Crimson, until lightning and severe weather halted the second half with Maple Grove leading 11-0. The game picked up at a later date, with the Crimson officially winning 12-0. Before the stoppage, the Crimson led 6-0 after the first period and 10-0 at intermission with Scanlon recording a hat trick in the first half and Steinkopf tallying two scores of his own. Maple Grove improved to 8-1 on the season.
Girls
Maple Grove’s girls lacrosse team was forced to try and play catchup against Armstrong (6-0) all night May 9, but the Falcons kept the pressure on and beat the Crimson 12-6. Sophomore Grace Erickson recorded a team-high two goals. Senior Dani Key, freshman Sosi Van Wyk, and juniors Madi Soukop and Leah Muscatello each recorded one goal.
After falling to the Falcons, the Crimson rebounded nicely May 11 with a dominant 14-2 victory at Blaine (2-5). Maple Grove controlled the game for the opening faceoff, scoring seven goals in both halves while keeping the Bengals’ offense neutralized. Erickson and freshman Jayde Isaacson each notched a hat trick, while Van Wyk and junior Ella Olson both scored two goals. Freshman Hadley Kudla, junior Caitlin Coughlin, junior Audrey Mlekoday, and junior Ella Edstrom recorded one goal apiece.
Finally, the Crimson ended the week with a 10-6 win on the road against Blake (4-5) to improve to 6-3 on the season. Olson, Van Wyk, Erickson, and Mlekoday each recorded a team-best two goals. Coughlin and sophomore Megan Van Curler both added a score. Junior goaltender Emma Crater and the Maple Grove defense held the Bears to three first-half goals and kept their total at three in the second half as well, which allowed the offense to go to work.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host sixth-ranked Minnetonka (7-2) May 21 at 1 p.m. and Anoka (6-4) May 23 at 7 p.m. for their final two games of the regular season.
The Maple Grove girls travel to Anoka (1-7) May 23 at 7 p.m. and host Coon Rapids (3-6) May 25 at 7 p.m. in the regular-season finale.
