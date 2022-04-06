After a dormant winter season with the new turf covered in snow and ice, the Maple Grove Crimson Stadium will soon have a home occupant as the boys lacrosse team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign. The boys look to build off a season where they lost to Blake in the section semifinals last year, and head coach Joe Weichert feels encouraged with their potential.
“It is never easy to replace All-Section and All-State players like [Grant Zick, Brady Laurance, and Gavin Jones], but this year we have just as much excitement,” Weichert said.
Led by senior and Lewis University commit Josh Steinkopf, who recorded 30 goals and 38 points last season, the Crimson return what Weichert calls a strong underclass and a deep roster. “This year is a deeper team than last year,” Weichert said.
But with losing Zick and Laurance, the team needs to find a way to replace 111 points and 56 goals from last year, something that will be tackled by committee. “It will be a team effort,” Weichert said.
Look for Rory Scanlon and Tanner Brendon among other returnees to step up and help fill the void of the graduated seniors, Luke Margenau and others to keep the defense rock solid, and Hale Farniok to remain between the pipes as the goaltender.
“We are still young but have experience,” Weichert said.
In terms of goal-setting for 2022, Weichert and Maple Grove have their eyes set on one team in particular: “We are here to beat Benilde[-St. Margaret’s],” Weichert said. “They are the target…they are the pinnacle. We want to take them down.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys begin the 2022 season April 14 when they host Andover at 7 p.m.
