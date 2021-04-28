With over 600 days of anticipation, after last season’s cancellation due to the pandemic, the Maple Grove boys lacrosse squad finally took the field for their season opener on April 21 at Andover and beat the Huskies 12-4. This game also marked the debut for head coach Joe Weichert, who didn’t get to coach a game in his first season due to COVID-19.

“The transition was pretty seamless and easy,” Weichert said. “The players day one were excited for what is to come.”

A long layoff like that might be a reason to come out with a little rust, but the Crimson didn’t show any drop off. After the first half, they held on to a 9-2 lead. Paced by a well-oiled offense, Maple Grove held on to their lead and rode it to a 12-4 win to open the season 1-0.

Freshman goalie Brady Meline made his varsity debut, but Weichert is impressed also by his upperclassmen and the leadership they’ve shown. “We love seeing our seniors leading with their example,” he said.

Mitchell Sides and Brady Laurance each posted a hat trick, Josh Steinkopf, and Carson Blumer both scored two goals and Ethan Villalon and Grant Zick had one goal apiece.

“The best we looked all night was when we were playing unselfish lacrosse,” Weichert said.

