Entering Monday’s match up with Centennial, Maple Grove boys lacrosse viewed this game as a battle for Northwest Suburban Conference supremacy. The Cougars came into the game boasting a 4-0 record, while the Crimson stood at 4-2, and early on, the teams looked every bit the part of two of the conference’s best.
It wasn’t flashy scoring that led the way, rather it was the defenses that held down the fort. Centennial led 1-0 after the first quarter and 3-2 after the first half. But in the second half, the Cougars flexed their muscle and extended the lead, never allowing the Crimson any momentum to tie the score. Centennial remained unbeaten with a 7-4 win over Maple Grove.
Grant Zick tallied a hat trick, while Josh Steinkopf added a goal of his own.
“It was a great learning experience for us,” head coach Joe Weichert said.
Looking to bounce back against Totino-Grace two days later, the Crimson did just that. Thanks to early offense and solid defense, Maple Grove beat the Eagles 13-6. In the first quarter, the Crimson wasted no time grabbing the advantage, with goals from Carson Blumer, Rory Scanlon, Zick, and Steinkopf. They added three more in the second quarter, propelling them to a 7-1 halftime lead. The two teams alternated scores in the third quarter and Maple Grove never took the foot off the gas pedal.
Steinkopf and Scanlon each totaled a hat trick, while Zick, Brady Laurance, and Blumer added two goals apiece. Goalie Hale Farniok made seven saves on 13 shots.
Maple Grove ended the week with a game at Robbinsdale Armstrong and narrowly defeated the home Falcons 5-3. Armstrong struck first with two first-quarter goals, but the resilient Crimson had an answer. Four unanswered scores of their own flipped the momentum before halftime, where the visitors held a 4-2 intermission lead. A low-scoring third quarter saw only one goal scored, by Armstrong, and lots of physical defense. In the final frame, Laurance added a key insurance goal to double the lead and solidify a gritty win for Maple Grove. Along with Laurance’s score, Zick, Blumer, Steinkopf, and Scanlon each added one goal apiece. Farniok was terrific again, saving 15 on 18 shots.
The Crimson improved to 6-3 with the win. “Our defense is getting better and better,” Weichert said about his squad allowing only 5.6 goals per game. “It’s a whole team effort.”
