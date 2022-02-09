Entering their home contest against St. Thomas Academy (11-9-1) Feb. 3, the Maple Grove boys hockey team was on a tear, winning five consecutive games and rising to sixth in the new Class 2A rankings. But the Cadets presented a challenge that tested the Crimson for the entire 51 minutes.
However, Maple Grove was able to hold off a third-period assault and secure a 2-1 victory. After St. Thomas Academy got on the scoreboard midway through the first period, the Crimson answered only a few minutes later thanks to a goal from junior forward Finn Brink, off of assists from junior forward Jack Kernan and senior forward Josh Giuliani. The 1-1 stalemate lasted until the back half of the second period when Giuliani recorded an unassisted goal that gave Maple Grove a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.
In the final 17 minutes, the Cadets put on an assault in the Crimson defensive zone, outshooting Maple Grove 15-3 on goal. But senior goaltender Toby Hopp, who finished with 30 saves, and the Crimson defense held firm, surrendering no goals in the third and escaping with a 2-1 victory.
Stillwater
Then Feb. 5, Maple Grove concluded their regular-season home schedule with a matchup against Stillwater (15-5-1).
On Senior Night, the Crimson erased an early 3-0 deficit with five unanswered goals to secure a 5-3 win for their seventh win in a row. The Ponies got on the scoreboard first late in the opening period but broke the game open in the second with two more goals.
But for Maple Grove, a three-goal deficit seemed to be nothing more than a minor roadblock, as they scored three goals in the same period to tie it up 3-3 heading to the third. Giuliani netted the first one, and sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson recorded the last two.
With all the momentum on their side, the Crimson finally got their first lead of the night thanks to a late-period score from junior forward Landen Gunderson.
Nelson netted his third goal, and first varsity hat-trick, on an empty-netter late in the period to salt away a 5-3 victory. Hopp made 23 saves and Brink led the team with two assists as Maple Grove improved to 16-5-1.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys travel to face Armstrong-Cooper Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and Andover Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
