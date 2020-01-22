Injuries to key players have not derailed the Maple Grove boys’ hockey team’s season.
The Crimson opened the season with six straight wins and were ranked No. 2 in the state. But on, Dec. 19, Maple Grove had a disastrous outing against then No. 1 Andover. The Crimson not only lost the game 4-0, but junior top scorer and captain Kyle Kukkonen suffered a season-ending injury.
Kukkonen is Maple Grove’s most experienced player and leader. He is still second on the team in points with 18 with five goals and 13 assists. Also in the same game, sophomore forward Sawyer Skanson was injured and is listed as week to week.
The injuries to Kukkonen and Skanson were devastating but the Crimson have remained competitive. They are 6-3 since Dec 19, 12-4 overall and are ranked No. 5.
Maple Grove coach Todd Bergland said injuries are part of the game and feels his team has responded well.
“We know that injuries will always occur, however, you never want them to be season ending,” Bergland said. “The team continues to battle through the adversity.”
In the face of adversity, many Crimson have stepped up. Henry Nelson, Sam Jacobs, Tyler Oakland, Cal Thomas, Chris Kernan, AJ Tollas and Josh Giuliani have emerged as scoring threats. On defense, goalies Jack Wieneke (eight wins) and Parker Slotsve (four wins) and defenders such as Nelson, Thomas, Ethan Elias, Ian Barbor, Spencer Dahlquist and Parker Wente have been solid.
The Crimson showed their depth and balance in last week’s wins against Elk River and Rogers. Six different players scored in the 6-3 win over Elk River and four players found the net in the 5-3 triumph over Rogers. Bergland is not surprised by his team’s play minus key players.
“We are playing really good hockey despite missing two key starters,” he said. “This is exactly the season we expected minus the key injuries. It is really fun to see the parity across the state this season. We are right where we want to be. We are working hard and focusing on our overall team and individual goals.”
The Crimson next host Blaine Thursday, Jan. 23, and visit Osseo Saturday, Jan. 25.
