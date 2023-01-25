Maple Grove boys hockey’s undefeated season came to an end with a Jan. 19 loss at Champlin Park, but the Crimson got back on track with a Jan. 21 win over Elk River/Zimmerman at home.
Champlin Park
Maple Grove boys hockey’s undefeated season came to an end with a Jan. 19 loss at Champlin Park, but the Crimson got back on track with a Jan. 21 win over Elk River/Zimmerman at home.
Champlin Park
Goals were at a premium on Thursday as Champlin Park hosted Maple Grove at the Ice Forum. Both teams suffered rare dry spells in front of goal, with neither scoring in the first period.
Maple Grove made the most of its 13 shots in the second period and scored the opening goal through Jack Kernan, assisted by Blake Steenerson.
Champlin Park had other plans, however, scoring early in the third period to tie the game up. The Rebels then secured the win in overtime, finding the winning goal in the eighth minute of the extra period.
Maple Grove remains on top of the conference standings with a 9-1-1 record.
Elk River/Zimmerman
Maple Grove ended the week with a patient win over Elk River/Zimmerman at the Maple Grove Community Center, scoring one goal in each period for a 3-0 win.
Kernan was the first to score from Maple Grove’s 33 total shots on Saturday, finding the back of the net in the eighth minute of the first period.
Luke Giuliani scored the Crimson’s second goal in the second period before Steenerson scored their third in the third period. With a clear lead on shots and goals, and just three penalties between the two teams, Maple Grove responded to defeat with a calculated win.
Maple Grove boys hockey was scheduled to play three games in quick session the following week. The Crimson hosted Osseo Jan. 26, after press time, and were set to play Grand Rapids Friday, Jan. 27, and Centennial Saturday, Jan. 28.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.