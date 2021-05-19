Top-ranked Maple Grove boys golf took home yet another victory at a conference meet at Keller Golf Course on May 12. The Crimson shot a combined 285, seven shots better than second-place Spring Lake Park, and 19 shots ahead of third-place Robbinsdale Armstrong. Senior Will Karkoc shot a team-low 69, one stroke better than fellow senior teammate Weston Guili.

In the second half of back-to-back events, the Crimson took part in the Mid-Conference Match at Rush Creek on May 13 and captured first place with a combined 299. Senior Josh Galvin shot a one-under 71, the event-low score. Freshman Ryan Stendahl shot a one-over 73.

