Maple Grove’s Nordic ski team captured first place for both the boys and girls at a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve Dec. 16. The Crimson girls scored 462 points, 15 points more than second-place Andover, while the boys totaled 456 points, a mere one point more than second-place Armstrong.
In 20-degree temperatures, senior Lindsey Young led the girls with a first-place finish in 10 minutes and 56 seconds. Junior Savannah Krull took 6th in 12:06, followed by freshman Sierra Krull, taking seventh in 12:43, and senior Livia Isaacs, who finished 11th in 13:02.
Senior Myles Brown led the boys with a first-place finish of nine minutes and 32 seconds. Senior Kirk Carlson took 4th overall with a time of 9:50, followed by junior Matthew Broderson, finishing in eighth in 10:10, and senior Parker Koland, taking 11th with a time of 10:35.
OSSEO
The Osseo Nordic ski team competed in their first meet of the 2021-22 season Dec. 14 at Hyland Park Reserve, with the girls finishing third out of five schools and the boys fifth out of six schools with 140 and 357.5 points, respectively.
Elk River girls took first with 210 points, followed by Champlin Park (164.5). The Rogers boys took first with 423.5 points, followed by Champlin Park (411), Elk River (392), and Blaine (386).
For the boys, junior A.J. Miller led the Orioles with a 14th place finish overall in 14 minutes and 40 seconds. Junior Gabriel Arends finished 19th in 15:05, junior Colin Vaughn came in 20th with a time of 15:19, and senior Jeremiah Groff took 26th in 15:54. For the girls, senior Madeleine Kjome led Osseo with a 10th place finish in 17 minutes and 10 seconds. Junior Kendel Poppe Boehm finished 13th with a time of 17:48, junior Maria Hoff took 18th in 18:47, and seventh-grader Camille Friden came in 20th with a time of 19:00.
