Maple Grove senior Lindsey Young skis down the hill during the Section 5A meet at Theodore Wirth Regional Park Feb. 9. Young finished fourth overall with a time of 32:49, leading the Crimson to a berth in the state meet.
Both the Maple Grove girls and boys Nordic ski teams walked away from the Section 5A meet at Theodore Wirth Regional Park Feb. 9 in a good mood, as they both qualified for the state meet on Feb. 16 and 17.
The Maple Grove boys finished second overall with a score of 372, behind first-place Champlin Park with 377, while the girls also took second with 372 points trailing only Elk River-Zimmerman (375). Maple Grove senior Myles Brown finished second overall individually with a combined time of 27 minutes and 12 seconds. Senior Kirk Carlson took seventh with a time of 28:23, and junior Matthew Broderson placed 12th in 28:54. Sophomore Riley Mildebrandt finished 18th in 29:45, and junior Mason Reitmeier took 32nd with a time of 32:01. The relay team of seniors Parker Koland and Joe Ream finished fourth with a time of 11:46.
For the girls, senior Lindsey Young led the way with a fourth-place finish of 32 minutes and 49 seconds. Junior Savannah Krull took 10th with a time of 34:40, and freshman Kaci Roeber finished 16th in 36:49. Eighth-grader Carolyn Leach placed 26th with a time of 39:10, and senior Livia Isaacs took 41st in 41:44. The relay team of junior Jordyn Borsch and freshman Sierra Krull took first place with a time of 13:54.
Osseo
The Osseo girls finished the section meet seventh overall as a team with 318 points. Seventh-grader Camille Friden led the team with an 18th place finish in 37:06. Junior Maria Hoff finished 24th with a time of 38:31, sophomore Teresa Shah placed 30th in 40:18, and sophomore Gianna Vecellio took 36th with a time of 41:17. The relay team of senior Maddie Kjome and junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm finished fifth with a time of 14:32.
The Osseo boys took 10th place as a team at the section meet with 283 points. Junior Gabriel Arends paced the Orioles by finishing 35th overall with a time of 32:27, followed by junior Taylor Grant, who took 37th in 32:48. Senior Jeffrey Wachholz finished 41st with a time of 33:11, senior Jeremiah Groff took 44th in 33:42, and sophomore Jacob Mattson placed 46th with a time of 34:02. The relay team of juniors Colin Vaughn and A.J. Miller finished third with a time of 11:42.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys and girls Nordic ski team will compete in the state Nordic meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik February 16-17. The boys and girls 5K classic took place on Feb. 16 and the freestyle/pursuit and relays will be held on Feb. 17.
