A sunny, 60-degree day felt the appropriate setting for the Crimson Invitational track and field meet May 3 at Crimson Stadium. With the temperatures rising, the athletes’ performances rose equally.
The Maple Grove’s boys team finished second out of eight schools with a score of 123 points. St. Michael-Albertville took first with 148 points, and also finished first for the girls with 192 points. Maple Grove’s girls team placed fourth with 70.5 points.
After a successful week at the Lane-Rogness Invitational and the Hamline Elite Meet, Maple Grove junior Jordyn Borsch continued her stretch of dominant running with second-place finishes in the girls 100 meter (12.15 seconds), 200 meter (24.73) and 400 meter (57.68) dashes, with personal and school records in the 100 and 200.
Senior Kristian Lodholz also backed up his great performances last week with more top times, recording first-place finishes in the boys 100 meter (10.73) and 200 meter (21.70) dash, both setting new personal records.
The relay team of Lodholz, senior Derrick Jameson, junior Jordan Olagbaju, and senior Micha Vayee also took first place in the 4-by-100 meters with a time of 43.28. Jameson finished third in the boys 200-meter dash with a personal record time of 22.66 and fourth in the boys 100 meters in 11.26, a personal best.
Sophomore Logan Harens finished first in the boys 400-meter dash with a personal record time of 52.60. Harens, senior Vanwor Worlobah, sophomore Owen Burshem, and junior Reese Saladin took fourth place in the boys 4-by-400 meters with a time of 3:39.61. Worlobah took fifth in the boys 400 meters with a time of 53.25.
Senior Lindsey Young also captured a first-place finish in the girls 1600 meters with a time of five minutes and 19.57 seconds, setting a new personal best. Fellow senior Nick St. Peter set his personal record in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:00.75, taking second place.
The relay team of freshman Abby Oakland, junior Abbi Steiner, sophomore Gabrielle Ashpole, and eighth-grader April Watson took first in the girls 4-by-800 meters with a time of 10:08.12. Watson took fifth in the 800 meters with a personal record time of 2:29.80.
Freshman Gannon Farrens set his personal record in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:38.93, taking fifth. He also finished sixth in the 3200 meters in 10:17.70. Fiona Gallagher finished eighth in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:35.27 and freshman Sierra Krull took eighth in the girls 3200 meters in 12:20.10, a personal record.
Junior Josh Ringsmuth placed ninth in the boys 1600 meters with a personal best time of 4:49.10. Junior Nathan Isaak finished the boys 800 meters in 10th place with a time of 2:12.10, his personal best.
Senior Ryan Bottema took fourth place in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 16.79 and also finished 7th in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.70. Junior Benjamin Cataldo placed seventh in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.37. Senior Anna Zigman took seventh in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 51.44. Senior Cody Kryzer set his new personal best mark in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.86.
The relay team of senior Iresa Lincoln, senior Kyla Nygaard, junior Madeline Raymond and junior Marissa Wentland finished fourth in the girls 4-by-100 meters in 52.31 and the team of sophomore Allison Stacy, sophomore Ava Bosacker, freshman Kaci Roeber, and junior Ella Williams placed fourth in the girls 4-by-400 meters with a time of 4:30.57.
Senior Bri Sullivan finished ninth in the girls 200 meters with a time of 27.44, her personal record. Vayee, sophomore Vincent Guadagno, junior Alan Jou, and junior Sam Peters placed fourth in the boys 4-by-200 meter relay in 1:36.73. Peters placed tenth in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.62.
In the field events, senior Joe Ream took second place in the boys pole vault with a leap of 12 feet. Senior Julia Barton finished seventh in the girls pole vault with a height of 7’6”. Both senior Daniel Gruess and junior Cinque Turner finished fourth in the boys high jump with a leap of 5’8”. Senior Autymn Norman placed tenth in the girls high jump with a height of 4’8”, a personal best. Junior Achsah Dawson took fifth place in the girls shot put with a throw of 30’2”, and seventh in the discus (87’11”), her personal best. Senior Spencer French also placed seventh in the boys discus with a throw of 121’3” and ninth in the shot put (40’11”), both personal records. Bottema placed sixth in both the long jump and triple jump with leaps of 19’1.5” and 37’8”, respectively. Junior Marissa Albers finished ninth in the girls long jump with a distance of 15’0.75”.
Wayzata Relays
The week concluded with the Crimson competing in the Wayzata Relays Meet held at Wayzata High School May 6. Maple Grove’s girls (40 points) and boys (37) squads both finished ninth out of nine schools. Wayzata’s boys team finished first (154) as did Minnetonka’s girls team (225).
But the Crimson did set off some fireworks at the meet, including two new meet record times. The boys 800-meter sprint medley relay team of Olagbaju, Jameson, Lodholz, and Harens set the meet record with a time of one minute and 36.30 seconds, and the girls 1600 meter sprint medley relay team of sophomore Idara Ekong, Sullivan, Borsch, and Oakland finished first with a time of 4:18.44, a new meet best.
Stacy, Nygaard, Wentland, and Borsch also finished first in the girls 4-by-200 meter relay with a time of 1:45.03. Jameson, Lodholz, Worlobah, and Wong placed second in the boys 1600 meter sprint relay in 3:40.89.
Stacy, Gallagher, Watson, and Williams finished fourth in the girls 4-by-400 meter relay with a time of 4:21.81. Vayee, Olagbaju, Peters, and sophomore Trevor Hubbard placed fourth in the boys 4-by-100 meter relay in 44.84 seconds. Vayee finished ninth in the 200-meter dash in 23.54, a personal record. Vayee and Peters also took eighth and ninth place, respectively, in the 100-meter dash with personal best times of 11.60 and 11.62.
Young finished the girls 1600 meters in 5:34.92, good for sixth place. Farrens set his new personal best in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:05.56. St. Peter also set his new personal mark in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:27.16. Cataldo set his new personal best in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.83, taking ninth. Zigman also finished ninth in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.72.
In the field events, Barton took third place in the girls pole vault with a height of eight feet.
Sophomore Erika Imdieke set her personal best in the girls high jump with a height of 4’10”, good for fifth place. Freshman Henry White and Ream each finished sixth in the boys pole vault with a height of 11 feet. Junior Melvin Turquio and Turner took ninth in the boys high jump with a height of 5’8”.
Coming up
The Crimson travels to Osseo for the District Meet with Osseo and Park Center May 17 starting at 3:45 p.m.
