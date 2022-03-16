Earlier in the regular season, the Maple Grove boys basketball squad lost to their first-round opponent in the Section 5AAAA playoffs, Spring Lake Park, by 18 points. But that was Feb. 14. Now March 9, the third-seeded Crimson hosted the sixth-seeded Panthers in the section quarterfinals, hoping to exact revenge on their conference foe.
But Spring Lake Park, as they did in the first matchup, rode two hot scorers and made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Crimson again, this time by a score of 74-68.
The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 run in the opening minutes, but Maple Grove answered with a run of their own and grabbed their first lead midway through the half on an explosive dunk from senior forward Peter Norby. For the rest of the half, the game teetered back and forth before Spring Lake Park ended with a mini-run and held a 28-23 halftime lead.
Coming out of the intermission, it looked as if the Crimson would go on a run they have so often done during the last half of the season, cutting the Panther lead to just one point. Spring Lake Park didn’t panic and stuck to the formula which gave them a lead in the first half: own the interior of the paint, secure offensive rebounds and capitalize on second-chance opportunities. By the midway point of the second half, the Panthers found themselves in the bonus and made enough free throws to extend the lead to 14 points.
Each time the Crimson seemed to make headway against the Panthers’ lead, the visitors seemed to always have an answer. The deficit might touch single digits, but soon it would back to 11 or 12 points. Until the last four minutes, when Maple Grove ramped up the defensive intensity and capitalized off sloppy Panthers turnovers.
Soon, the lead was down to seven, then five points. An and-1 from senior guard Derrick Jameson made it 67-64 Spring Lake Park with about a minute to go, and then a driving layup from senior guard Jon Haakenson brought the lead down to 69-68 with 17 seconds left.
“There is no quit in this group,” head coach Nick Schroeder said. “Regardless of the score, they continue to fight and battle. That was one of the greatest attributes of this team.”
The Crimson then fouled Panthers senior forward Logan Kinsey, who had struggled from the free-throw line on the night. Kinsey made the first free throw but missed the second. However, his hustle from the stripe allowed the Panthers to get an offensive rebound, forcing Maple Grove to foul Kinsey, who then made both shots to extend the lead to 72-68. That, for all intents and purposes, was the nail in the coffin for the Crimson as they fell to Spring Lake Park by six. Haakenson led the team with 17 points, junior guard Raoul Vaidya scored 12, and Jameson added 11. Spring Lake Park senior guard Payton Thomsen scored a game-high 24 points and Kinsey added 21 points.
“Spring Lake Park is a top 10 team in the state regardless of record, in my opinion,” head coach Nick Schroeder said. “They’re a bad matchup for us. They’re long, athletic, and very aggressive to the offensive glass. One of our biggest Achilles heels was rebounding against teams like that. We knew it would be a tough task.”
From the beginning of the season, Maple Grove had to overcome a lot, starting with injuries and absences due to COVID-19, but Schroeder felt like down the stretch, they were just starting to click and play their best basketball. “This has been a different year,” he said. “We started the year trying to figure out who we were. We went through ups and downs. Once these guys got on the same page and started playing selfless basketball, we went 8-2 to end the season. I was happy with the growth, maturity, and sacrifice they showed.”
Coming into the season as the six-time reigning Section 8 champions, the Crimson knew that their transition to Section 5 would mean an increase in competition (with the likes of Park Center and Osseo), but Schroeder thought this team was just as talented as the previous ones that won the section title. “The section competition got ramped up quite a bit,” Schroeder said. “We knew that coming in. But I felt like this team was just as good if not better than those teams [that won the section].”
That includes the seniors, who have dealt with more than just challenges on the basketball court. “The seniors mean the world to me…they are a group of guys I will remember for a long time,” Schroeder said. “They went through a lot of crap: the pandemic, wearing masks in games, distance learning. But they showed resilience. This group always picked themselves up, always showed up, and worked really hard.”
All things that set an example for new and returning Crimson players to follow next season and beyond. “I think the seniors helped continue the attitude of work for younger kids,” Schroeder said. “I think these guys coming up are basketball junkies and want to be in the gym as much as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.