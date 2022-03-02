Maple Grove boys beat Centennial, fall to Park Center

Maple Grove’s boys basketball team continued their hot stretch of play Feb. 23 by beating Centennial (6-16) handily 65-33 to earn their sixth win in the last seven games. The story, however, was about the Crimson defense, as they held the Cougars to the fewest points they have allowed all season long to an opponent.
Offensively, junior center Lincoln Palbicki led the team with 12 points and a season-best 16 rebounds, his second-straight game with a double-double. Senior guard Matthew Hosmann added 11 points. Senior guard Jon Haakenson, junior guard Raoul Vaidya, and junior forward Jacob Anderson each tallied three assists.
Then Feb. 24, the top-ranked Park Center Pirates (22-1) came marching into Maple Grove to face the Crimson, who beat the second-ranked Shakopee Sabers just a week prior. After holding a slim halftime lead, Maple Grove got blitzed by a Park Center offensive attack in the second half, which helped the Pirates leave with a 70-57 victory.
The Crimson led 31-28 at intermission, but in the final 18 minutes, the Pirates’ offense led the way to the tune of 42 second-half points, while holding Maple Grove to just 26. Haakenson led the Crimson with 16 points and senior guard Ashton Keomysy added 12 as the Crimson dropped to 12-12 on the season.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host Champlin Park (5-17) in the regular-season finale March 4 at 7 p.m.
