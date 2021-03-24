For Maple Grove boys basketball, the transition from the regular season to the postseason represents a clean slate. They had dropped their last two games to Park Center and Elk River respectively, but as the program knows, the Section 8AAAA tournament presents an opportunity to right any regular season wrongs. And on Friday, March 19, the defending section champs matched up in a quarterfinal tilt with Rogers (5-13).
In the first half, both teams fed off of the playoff energy, but it was the Crimson who grabbed the early lead, thanks to eight early points from senior Morgan Moore.
Balanced scoring and timely shots caused the lead to balloon to 31-15 in the late stages of the half, but Rogers had a late flurry to close the gap to 35-23 at the half. Coming out of the intermission, the Crimson put their foot on the gas pedal, increasing the lead to as many as 22 before eventually winning 58-42.
Senior forward Morgan Moore led the way for Maple Grove with 15 points, and junior forward Payton Mogire added a season-high 12 points. Rogers guard Peyton Belka scored a game-high 16 points.
Crimson head coach Nick Schroeder is pleased with how his team is playing as the postseason commences. “Our defensive intensity was the best it’s been all year,” he said. “We played harder than we’ve played the past few weeks. I think right now, we’re playing our best.”
