Seven different players scored as Maple Grove defeated host Osseo/Park Center 8-0 in boys’ hockey action Jan. 25.

The Crimson outshot OPC 43-12 en route to their 13th win against five losses. Matthew Gruss scored two goals and Will Peeler, Grant Zick, Tyler Oakland, Ian Barbour, Chayton Fischer and Josh Guiliani each netted one. Parker Slotsve made 12 saves for the win and OPC goalie Cooper Olson turned back of 35 of 43 shots.

Maple Grove (13-5) next hosts Totino Grace Thursday, Jan. 30. OPC (6-10) visits Spring Lake Park the same night.

