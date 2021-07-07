After a busy week of eight games in seven days, the Maple Grove American Legion baseball team split two league games in North Hennepin League play last week.

On June 29, the Crimson fell 2-0 to Champlin Park in a low-scoring pitcher’s duel. The Rebels defense made numerous great plays taking hits and RBIs away from Maple Grove. Ethan Zimmerman and Carson Frank combined to allow only four hits in a losing effort. Clayton Caswell threw four innings of no-hit relief to earn the win for the Rebels.

Then on June 30, the Crimson traveled to St. Michael to take on the Mikes. In another low-scoring affair, Maple Grove this time came out victorious by the same score as the previous game, 2-0. Chayton Fischer’s two-out two-run RBI double off of Max Sutter proved to be the difference in the game. Zane Vitense added two hits while Aiden McMahon added a single. Kole Krier threw a seven-inning gem, needing only 85 pitches to strike out five, walking one, while allowing only three hits.

The Crimson took a break over the Fourth of July weekend and returned to North Hennepin League play on July 5, before being a host site for The Gopher Classic, the largest American Legion Tournament in the country. Games start July 9 at 9 a.m. at Crimson Field.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments