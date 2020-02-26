Maple Grove advances to section boys’ hockey final

Junior forward Chris Kernan scored three goals and had one assist to lead Maple Grove to a 4-1 win over Centennial in the Section 5 boys’ hockey semifinal game Feb. 22.
The game was wide open as the Crimson fired 46 shots on goal and Centennial 31. The Crimson fell behind 1-0 4 minutes into the game but Kernan tied it with his first goal and Tyler Oakland made it 2-1 after one period. Kernan put the game away with two goals in the third period.
Senior goalie Parker Slotsve made 30 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
The second-seeded Crimson next take on top-seeded Blaine in the section championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, at Aldrich Arena. It is a rematch of last year’s final won by the Bengal 2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.