Maple Grove advances to section boys’ hockey final

Chris Kernan of Maple Grove fires a shot in the section semifinal game against Centennial. The junior forward scored three goals and had one assist in the 4-1 Maple Grove win. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

 Rich Moll

Junior forward Chris Kernan scored three goals and had one assist to lead Maple Grove to a 4-1 win over Centennial in the Section 5 boys’ hockey semifinal game Feb. 22.

The game was wide open as the Crimson fired 46 shots on goal and Centennial 31. The Crimson fell behind 1-0 4 minutes into the game but Kernan tied it with his first goal and Tyler Oakland made it 2-1 after one period. Kernan put the game away with two goals in the third period.

Senior goalie Parker Slotsve made 30 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.

The second-seeded Crimson next take on top-seeded Blaine in the section championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, at Aldrich Arena. It is a rematch of last year’s final won by the Bengal 2-1.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments