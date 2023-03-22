Maple Grove adapted floor hockey teams shine at state tournament

The Maple Grove Crimson CI and PI adapted floor hockey teams ended their seasons in wonderful fashion with eventual trips to the state tournament at Bloomington’s Jefferson High School on March 17 and 18. The teams represent the ISD 279 schools of Maple Grove High School, Osseo High School, and Park Center High School and include students and coaches from the three schools.
The CI adapted floor hockey team is coached by Jodi Eggers. The PI adapted floor hockey team is coached by Jonah Pridey. The team was also coached by Josh Wimmergren prior to his passing in February 2023.
CI adapted
The Maple Grove CI adapted floor hockey team opened their tournament with a 12-9 win over Stillwater/Mahtomedi in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 17. The win took patience and required a third-period comeback. Alec Singh shined bright for the team with five goals against Stillwater/Mahtomedi. Maple Grove then lost 7-13 to the Burnsville/Farm/Lakeville team in the semifinals on Saturday, March 18.
Maple Grove moved to the third-place game, where they beat the Dakota United Hawks 6-5 to win the third-place title. The win required overtime after the game was tied 5-5 at the end of the third period. Senior Gaetano Sanders scored the winner.
PI adapted
The Maple Grove PI adapted floor hockey team lost their opening game 0-11 to the Dakota United Hawks on Friday. This moved Maple Grove to the consolation bracket, where they beat Minneapolis South 6-2 and the Rochester Raiders 9-8 to win the consolation title.
The consolation final included a third-period comeback led by seventh-grader Lincoln Scearcy, who had six goals. Ben Pfeifer added three goals of his own to complete the scoring.
Three players from the Maple Grove team were then named to the 2023 Adapted Floor Hockey State All-Tournament Teams. Alec Singh and Gaetano Sanders were named to the CI division, while Bryan Lopez was named to the PI all-tournament team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.