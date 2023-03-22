Maple Grove adapted floor hockey teams shine at state tournament

(Photo by Maple Grove Crimson Activities)

The Maple Grove CI adapted floor hockey team assembles for a team photo.

The Maple Grove Crimson CI and PI adapted floor hockey teams ended their seasons in wonderful fashion with eventual trips to the state tournament at Bloomington’s Jefferson High School on March 17 and 18. The teams represent the ISD 279 schools of Maple Grove High School, Osseo High School, and Park Center High School and include students and coaches from the three schools.

The CI adapted floor hockey team is coached by Jodi Eggers. The PI adapted floor hockey team is coached by Jonah Pridey. The team was also coached by Josh Wimmergren prior to his passing in February 2023.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments