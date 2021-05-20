The big question for Rockford track coach Chad Robran is not by how many points his girls team will win meets, but how much better can everyone get.
The girls have been winning meets by twice as many points as second place in recent weeks. It happened again last week at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted when the Rockets won by 75 points, 129-54 over HLWW.
“The girls are still competing very strong across all events and they have the strength to continue to get better,” said Robran. “We experienced lots of PR’s (personal records) at Howard Lake and seem to be going in the right direction as we head into the next couple weeks of championships.”
Robran notes how ninth-grader Jane West won the 400, improving her PR by three seconds. Kylee Sauers won the 800 with a PR and senior Sara Byers claimed first in both the triple and long jumps with PR’s. She was second in the 200.
Cassia Cady added to the list of first place finishers by winning both the 100 and 200 events. Other firsts came from Hannah Stedman in the discus, Moe in the high jump and Isabelle Cox in the pole vault.
The 4x100 relay improved by over a second and is still ranked No. 1 in Class A and fourth overall in the state. The relay has Cady, Byers, Moe and Aliyah Robran.
The 4x800 relay set a “big PR” to place first with Sauers, Megan Roggankamp, West and Natasha James.
Other second place finishers included Robran in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, Justine Miller in the 100, Elise Biorn in both the high jump and triple jump, Dayne Lowe in pole vault and Jayden Lark in the shot put.
The boys finished third, just 16 points out of first and six out of second. Robran says some injured athletes have returned with more to come back this week.
Highlights included sophomore Henry Skinner winning the Triple Jump with a PR and taking second in the 400 with a PR. He also took second in the high jump. Kaye Richards was second in the triple jump.
Preston Smith improved by two seconds in the 300 hurdles when taking second. He also was second in the 110 hurdles.
Ethan Scarbrough won the 100 and claimed second in the 200. Patrick Andry had a PR in the shot put when taking fourth. Plus, he was third in the discus.
The Wright County Conference meet is Tuesday, May 25, at Glencoe-Silver Lake with both boys and girls competing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.