For the first time in seven years, Rogers sent gymnasts to the Class 2A state individual gymnastics tournament.

Junior Sophie Mahnke and freshman Sadie Zachman competed for the Royals at the 2023 Class 2A tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

