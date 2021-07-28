Loss to Hutchinson drops Loretto town team from first to fourth as playoffs begin

The Loretto amateur baseball team won two of the three games played against North Star League teams last week to gain momentum for the Region 12C playoffs.
The Larks won 7-2 over defending champ Buffalo. Next came a 11-6 win over Maple Lake before losing the last regular season game 11-9 to Hutchinson Sunday.
The Hutchinson game was a battle for the league title. The victory gave Hutchinson a 16-4 league record, while Loretto dropped to 15-5 and a three-way tie with Delano and Buffalo. Due to the tie-breakers Loretto got the No. 4 playoff seed with Delano No. 2 and Buffalo No. 3.
“The win against Buffalo was big and kept us in the hunt for first place,” said player/coach Kent Koch. “We were able to get up early and added some insurance runs late.”
Colton Petron pitched all nine innings against Buffalo, allowing two earned runs and seven hits. Corey Koskie played his third game in 12 years after retiring from professional baseball and went 3 for 4 with his second home run.
Bradley Koskie and Brandan Brolin both went 2 for 4. Derek Ritter drove in two runs with a home run. Brothers Nathan and Tyler Maher both drove in runs.
Loretto built a 6-0 lead against Maple Lake, but was tied at 6-6 after six innings. The Larks got one run in the seventh and four in the eighth to put the game away.
Keenan Hodgkin had three hits and drove in four runs. Ben Leuthner was 3 for 5, Ritter was 2 for 4 and Tyler Maher drove in two runs. Hodgkin pitched six innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and had nine strikeouts. Joshua Koskie allowed three runs in two innings pitching in relief.
In the slugfest against Hutchinson Loretto was out-hit 16-14. Bradley Koskie was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Leuthner and Brolin both had two hits. Joshua Koskie drove in two runs with a double.
Hutchinson snapped Loretto’s nine-game league winning streak.
The Region 12C double elimination tourney will be played at Delano. Loretto’s first game is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 against No. 5 seed Howard Lake. The winner likely will take on top seed Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
The winner’s bracket final is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and title game at noon Sunday, Aug. 15. The lower bracket has No. 2 Delano and No. 3 Buffalo. Loser bracket games are Aug. 8, 12 and 14.
In the Regular season Hodgson batted .397 with 20 RBIs and four home runs in 20 games. Tyler Maher batted .375 with a team leading 22 runs batted in and hit two homers.
Leuthner batted .354 with 14 RBIs. Brad Koskie batted .341 with 17 RBIs and one homer. Player/manager Kent Koch batted .302 with 13 RBIs.
Corey Koskie did play in four games to be eligible for the playoffs. He batted .643 with 7 RBIs, two home runs, two doubles, three walks and just one strikeout.
“Corey has been a big lift adding another big bat to our lineup,” said Koch about Koskie. “He has been a designated hitter so far, but could play some first base as well in playoffs.”
