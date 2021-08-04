The Loretto amateur baseball team opens play in the Region 12C tournament, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 against Howard Lake. All tourney games will be played in Delano.

Loretto earned the No. 4 seed and Howard Lake is No. 5. The winner likely will take on top seed Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

The winner’s bracket final is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and title game at noon Sunday, Aug. 15.

The lower bracket has No. 2 Delano and No. 3 Buffalo. Loser bracket games are Aug. 8, 12 and 14.

