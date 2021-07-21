Two more victories keeps the Loretto amateur baseball team in the hunt for the top seed in the region with three games to play.
It is a tough week when facing two North Star League contenders. The Larks faced first place Buffalo Wednesday, July 21, after this issue went to press. Loretto is at Maple Lake, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, and home against Hutchinson, another contender, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, to end the regular season.
Last week Loretto edged Litchfield 2-1 before getting the offense back into high gear with a 19-5 victory over Montrose/Waverly.
Donny Schroeder pitched all nine innings against Litchfield when Loretto was outhit 8-6. He notched nine strikeouts with no walks. Keenan Hodgkin was 2 for 3 with a game winning homerun in the last of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie.
Hodgkin also sparked the offense, going 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, blasting a home run and two doubles. He also pitched two and two-thirds innings, yielding no hits with four strikeouts.
Kent Koch drove home five runs when going 3 for 5 with a home run and a double. Corey Koskie was 3 for 5 with two doubles. Eric Schutte was 3 for 4. Bradley Koskie added a triple and Joshua Koskie pitched one inning in relief and earned the win.
Corey Koskie has played in two games and needs two more to be eligible for the playoffs. He is 5 for 7 in his two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.