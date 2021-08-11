The Loretto amateur baseball team advanced in the Region 12C tournament after edging Maple Plain 8-7 in 10 innings Sunday. The Larks opened the tourney with a 3-1 loss to Howard Lake.
The win put Loretto against defending Region champ Buffalo, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Delano. The winner advances to the state tournament and continues in the Region event, while the loser is done for the season.
Buffalo is the No. 3 region seed with Loretto No. 4. The teams were tied in the final North Star League standings.
If Loretto can get past Buffalo, the team would play at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, both in Delano.
Loretto was out-hit by Howard Lake 11-8. Ben Leuthner was 2 for 4 and five other players had one hit. Pitcher Nicholas Kaye worked six and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and two earned runs.
“Howard Lake made a few really good defensive plays,” and player/manager Kent Koch. “Their right fielder threw a guy out at third base and at home, plus made a diving catch that took away runs.”
The offense got back on track Sunday against Maple Plain in a do or die game. Koch said his players never game up and pulled out the win on Tyler Maher’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th.
Josh Gullikson got the Larks going in the first inning with a 3-run homer. Keenan Hodgkin provided a key 2-run single in the seventh. He drove in three runs on three hits.
Koch and Leuthner both had two hits. Tyler Maher had one hit and 2 RBI’s. Nate Maher also drove in a run with a hit. Corey and Brad Koskie, along with Brandon Brolin, both had one hit.
Kay pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing one earned run and five hits. Colton Petron worked three and a third innings, yielding three hits and five earned runs.
