By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Loretto’s amateur baseball team could not take advantage of its good position as a top Region seed to the state Class C tournament when losing its first and only game to Dumont 6-4 on Friday, Aug. 27.
The Larks earned a first-round bye after winning the Region 12C title. Having the week off, Loretto scheduled an exhibition game against Jordan the Monday before, winning 15-7.
“Yes, it was a tough loss,” said player/manager Kent Koch. “The bats were cold with only six hits and we couldn’t string them together.”
Both Koch and Tyler Maher had two hits. The other hits were by Keenan Hodgkin and Brandan Brolin.
Owen Boerema, a drafted pitcher from Litchfield, pitched five and a third innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Nicholas Kaye worked three and two-thirds innings.
“A couple errors late gave them the insurance runs they needed,” added Koch about the three runs scored by Dumont in the ninth. “We rallied in the eighth and trailed 3-2 with the bases loaded.”
Corey Koskie walked twice, including intentionally in the eighth as Dumont tried to avoid the former Twin.
“Best way to sum up the season is we continued to improve as a team all season,” said Koch. “It was a total team effort to be Region 12C champs. It was a fun group of guys that hopefully we can keep together and make another run at state next season.”
Against Jordan Loretto slammed out 15 hits. Hodgkin was 4 for 4, Brad Koskie was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a home run. Tyler Broderson was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and a home run.
The three drafted pitchers each worked three innings including Boerema, John Weber from Buffalo and Jared Koch from Howard Lake. Hodgkin also pitched two innings.
