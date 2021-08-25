Players from Loretto’s amateur baseball team had to wait a week until getting into the fight, earning a first round bye in the Class C tourney.
The Region 12C champs gets on the field in Chaska, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, against Dumont, a 4-3 winner over Richmond in the first round.
The winner waits another week before facing wither Sobeski Skis or Isanti, 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Waconia. The next game could be noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, at Waconia. The winner also plays at 6 p.m. Sunday at Waconia. The state title game is noon Monday, Sept. 6, at Waconia.
Loretto almost did not get to state after losing the first playoff game. The Larks rallied to win four straight games to claim the Region 12C crown and earn the top seed at state.
Also earned was the top pick in the pitcher’s draft, getting help from teams not at state. Loretto picked Owen Boerema from Litchfield, John Weber from Buffalo and Jared Koch from Howard Lake.
In the long wait to play at state Loretto scheduled a game against Jordan, Monday, Aug. 23, after this weekend went to press.
Loretto was 20-12 in the regular season. The top hitter was Keenan Hodgkin with a .402 average on 43 hits and 29 RBIs. In North Star League play he hit .419 to rank sixth.
Ben Leuthner posted a .339 average with 42 hits and 16 RBIs. Bradley Koskie hit .348 with 39 hits and 22 RBIs. Tyler Maher batted .347 with 33 hits and 26 RBIs.
Player/manager Kent Koch batted .296 with 37 hits and 13 RBIs. Former Twin Corey Koskie played 11 games, batting .469 with 10 RBIs.
Pitcher Colton Petron was second in the North Star League with a 1.73 earned run average. He worked 41 innings, posting a 4-0 record in six starts. Nicholas Kaye pitched 58.1 innings in all games, going 5-3.
“Best part about having the two weeks off is guys with injuries can heal up,” said Koch. “We have been practicing during the week and have the exhibition game with Jordan, so that should be a good tune up matchup.”
Koch said Petron’s arm is still not at full strength. He did not pitch much the last part of the regular season after a strong start.
“I think we will have all of our starters, but will be missing some bench guys leaving for college,” adds the team shortstop. “State will be a great experience for our younger guys to get their first taste and we are hoping to keep our hot hitting going from the regional tournament.”
Koch does not know much about Dumont, but says every team from here on out will be good. He adds, “We just have to play our game and have good pitching and defense with some timely hitting.”
