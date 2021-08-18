By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
After losing the first Region 12C playoff game 3-1 to Howard Lake, the Loretto amateur baseball team survived the pressure cooker when winning the next two games in extra innings to qualify for the state tournament.
With the pressure off, Loretto kept percolating with a 2-0 victory over Maple Lake. Then the team blew the lid off the tourney by dominating top seed Hutchinson 11-4 when slamming out 25 hits. The region title and top state seed was claimed with a 6-1 win over tourney host Delano Sunday.
After edging Maple Plain 8-7 in 10 innings, the Larks had to do get past defending region champ Buffalo to stay alive in the double elimination format. It took 12 innings this time to produce a 4-2 win and trip to state.
Keenan Hodgkin batted 3 for 6 with one RBI and pitched five and a third innings, allowing six hits and one earned run. Josh Gullickson pitched six and two-thirds innings, yielding eight hits and one earned run.
Collecting one hit each included Ben Leuthner, Kent Koch, Tyler Maher, Gullickson and Corey Koskie. One run scored on a passed ball and the winning run came on a bases loaded walk.
“We left 12 on base and they left 11, so both teams had plenty of chances, but the defense on both sides played really well,” said Koch, the player/coach.
The top four tourney seeds qualified for state, so now it was a matter of who will get the top seeds at the state tournament set to start Saturday, Aug. 21, at Chaska and Waconia.
Saturday, Loretto started the day with the 2-0 win over Maple Lake in a pitcher’s battle. Rockford grad Jacob Mathiason made a rare start and went the distance, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.
One hit each came from Leuthner, Tyler Maher, Hodgkin, Brad Koskie, Josh Gullickson and Derek Ritter. Brandon Brolin drove in a run with a sacrifice.
Later in the day Loretto out-hit Hutchinson 25-5 in the 11-4 win. Bradley Koskie was 4 for 6 with 2 RBIs and a home run. Kent Koch also was 4 for 6. Hodgkin drove in four runs by going 3 for 4 with a home run.
Corey Koskie went 3 for 3 and Nathan Maher was 3 for 5. Leuthner added two hits and Tyler Maher drove in two runs with a homer.
Joshua Koskie pitched six innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs. Koch finished by pitching three innings, allowing one hit.
In the title game against Delano, pitcher Nicholas Kaye allowed just two hits in seven innings. Koch closed out the game by working two innings, allowing one hit and one run.
Bradley Koskie sparked the offense with two doubles and drove in three runs. Kaye provided two hits and drove home one run. Other hits were by Koch, Tyler Maher, Hodgkin and Ritter.
Winning the title means Loretto gets a first-round bye at state. The first game is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Chaska against the winner of Dumont and Richmond played Aug. 21. Loretto’s second game is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in Chaska.
Loretto is working on scheduling a practice game at Jordan, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, to break up the two-week layoff between games.
“The first-round bye is big because you bypass to the round of 32 without needing to play,” said Koch. “All the games from here on out will be really good teams, so we need to keep the momentum going.”
Koch said the tourney title win on Sunday was Loretto’s 20th of the season, which he calls a big milestone going into the tournament.
“Overall, our team competed and battled to get the top seed out of a very tough region 12,” added Koch. “Our bats have been getting hot at the right time and it was a different guy coming up clutch in each game.”
Each state tourney team drafted three pitchers from teams not playing at state. Loretto had the top pick over Delano, Hutchinson and Maple Lake, who also advanced to state.
Loretto picked Owen Boerema from Litchfield, a college pitcher who played for the Mankato Moondogs this summer. The other players drafter are John Weber from Buffalo and Jared Koch from Howard Lake, who pitched the win over Loretto to start the playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.