Halfway through the North Star Amateur Baseball League season, the Loretto Larks are 9-4 in fourth place behind Buffalo, Delano and Hutchinson.
“The team this year has been playing well and a mix of different players have been contributing,” said player/coach Kent Koch about his 25-man roster. “A number of our losses have been by one run or given up in the last inning. We are happy with where we are at thus far, but know we will have to play better baseball for playoffs.”
Loretto has won three games in a row following the 15-11 loss to league leader Buffalo. Sunday, June 27, the Larks defeated Maple Lake 4-1.
Nick Kaye was the winning pitcher going eight innings, allowing four hits. Will Reschenberg pitched one inning in relief and collected two hits including driving in the winning run.
Ben Leuthner drove in two runs with one hit. Other hits were by Koch, Tyler Maher, Bradley Koskie and Kaye, who is in his second season with the Larks.
Koch said Kaye has been working out of state so has been a weekend warrior and pitched really well. Other top pitchers are Colton Petron, Danny Schroeder and George Faue.
Tyler Maher powers the offense with a .422 average with two homeruns and 13 RBIs. Keenan Hodgkin is batting .371 with two homers and Koskie is hitting .364. Others batting over .300 include Reschenberg .323, Leuthner .311, Evan Spevacek .308 and Taylor Broderson .300.
Last season was shortened due to COVID-19 and Loretto was 5-5. Buffalo went 10-0 2o win the title and is 11-2 this year.
The next game is at home against Watertown, 7:30 p.m. July 1. Another home game is 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, against Montrose/Waverly.
The rest of the roster has Eric Schutte, Joshua Koskie, Charles Engdahl, Derek Ritter, Nathan Maher, Colin Pettit, Christopher Glunz, Jacob Mathiason, Brad Brolin, Tyler Gearin, Drew VanDehey, Max Hudlow and Josh Gullickson.
