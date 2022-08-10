The Champlin Park LoGators amateur baseball team had to wait an extra day to get its postseason run underway last weekend during Class B playoffs. Storms rolled through the Twin Cities Saturday morning which prompted their first playoff game to take place on Sunday.

The team took on No. 7 seed St. Michael in the first round of the Section 4 playoffs with the LoGators as the No. 2 seed. In both regular season contests between the two, Champlin Park came out on top both times by a score of 5-1. Despite their losing record (5-9 league, 8-12 overall), the Saints proved to be a tough out for the LoGators.

