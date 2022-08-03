As the regular season comes to a close, the Champlin Park LoGators have put themselves in a favorable position to earn their seventh-straight trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.

The LoGators (10-4 league, 25-12 overall) have ripped off five wins in their last seven games to earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Section 4 playoffs.

