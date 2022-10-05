The 2022 Osseo Cross Country Invite, hosted Sept 29, provided 27 schools the chance to run the Elm Creek Park Reserve, with medals on the line for the best performing student athletes. Varsity, JV and C runners ran the course twice as a 5k, while the middle school race at the end of the invite would run it once as a 2.5k.
Osseo junior Cade Sanvik had the best individual finish for the Orioles varsity boys, placing second. Quinlan Rundquist placed25th, Colin Vaughn in 29th, Ben Sanvik in 31st, Ty Prokop in 42nd, Ty Swanson in 66th, and Keiran Hollingshead in 82nd out of 142 to complete the Osseo varsity boys line up.
Osseo finished fourth in varsity boys teams, just two points behind Blaine in third place. Centennial and Belle Plaine took first and second, respectively.
Junior Jules Davis was Osseo varsity girls highest finisher, coming in seventh of 138. Teresa Shah and Maria Hoff would join at 27th and 31st. Ariam Anan finished 48th, Lily Bruemmer in 50th, Audrey McNeil in 56th, Emma Houfek in 82nd, Carolyn Odens in 95th, and Ayline Lemke in 102. Osseo girls varsity would combine for a third place team finish, securing a 5-point gap between themselves and the fourth-place Northwest Nighthawks.
Osseo boys also finished fifth in middle school, fifth in JV boys, and fifth in division C. Osseo girls finished fifth in middle school and sixth in JV.
Sophomore Gannon Farrens led Maple Grove’s varsity boys performance, finishing fourth, 6.22 seconds behind third place. Nathan Isaak finished 46th, Josh Kieser finished 48th, PJ Wilde in 58th, Oliver Retrum in 60th, Samuel Godin in 63rd, and Benjamin Femrite in 79th.The Crimson boys finished seventh in the team scoring at 216.
Kelsey Young was Maple Grove varsity girls’ top finisher at 25th, joined by Savannah Krull, Elise Behr, and Sierra Krull at 42nd, 49th, and 57th respectively. Hailey Peterson came in 59th, Gabrielle Ashpole in 62nd, Natalie Laurance in 67th, Kaci Roeber in 80th, Payton Lund in 81st, and Danni Ashpole in 88th.
Crimson boys also finished sixth in middle school, third in JV, and third in division C. Crimson girls finished third in middle school and third in JV.
Head coach John Rundquist said that the latest successful edition of the Osseo Invitational is cause for celebration for all who enjoy the sport.
“Not just for Osseo, but just the cross country community,” he said. “When you’ve got 25 plus schools all coming together and these kids racing their hearts out, the weather’s cooperative, a beautiful field and spectators.”
Rundquist noted that Osseo performed well at the recent Mustang Invite in Anoka, where the entire squad set season bests. The quick turnover to their home invite presented a challenge.
“We did see a lot of season bests, especially from the girls squad, lots of them ran faster than Saturday,” he said. “The boys squad, not so fast, but [they] seemed to run better last Saturday than the girls squad, so we’re going back and forth.”
Rundquist was proud of several performances by the boys and girls varsity athletes.
“For Cade to go ahead and take second [in boys varsity] was great, when he got beaten by one of the best runners in the state [Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine],” he said. “He was out two days this week with sickness, so for him to be able to get back and still take second and run 16:11, was encouraging. That was a good race by Jules, time was similar to last week.”
Rundquist added that now the season, in its latter half, turns to fine tuning and focusing on the technical side of the sport.
The next big conference meet is coming up Oct. 12 in Elk River.
