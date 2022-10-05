The 2022 Osseo Cross Country Invite, hosted Sept 29, provided 27 schools the chance to run the Elm Creek Park Reserve, with medals on the line for the best performing student athletes. Varsity, JV and C runners ran the course twice as a 5k, while the middle school race at the end of the invite would run it once as a 2.5k.

Osseo junior Cade Sanvik had the best individual finish for the Orioles varsity boys, placing second. Quinlan Rundquist placed25th, Colin Vaughn in 29th, Ben Sanvik in 31st, Ty Prokop in 42nd, Ty Swanson in 66th, and Keiran Hollingshead in 82nd out of 142 to complete the Osseo varsity boys line up.

