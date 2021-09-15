By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
There were lots of positives from the annual Rocket Run cross country invitational cross country meet at Shamrock golf course.
A local team won the boys race, but it was not host Rockford. It was the Northwest Nighthawk home school program. The team won with 76 points, in front of Dassel-Cokato 91, Minnehaha Academy 95 and Delano 98. Rockford placed 12th of 12 teams.
“We were really excited to be back at the Rocket Invite for our first meet of our season,” said Nighthawk head coach Kirk Swanson. “It was great to have a cross country meet with lots of teams again and we appreciate Rockford hosting and putting on such a good meet.”
Last season during COVID meets could only have three teams competing and there was no state meet.
“The kids have been training hard through these first few weeks of the season, so we had some tired legs,” added Swanson. “But what we saw was really encouraging.”
Leaders for the Nighthawks were senior Luke Swanson 6, ninth-grader Mark Swanson 12, senior Sabastian Michael 13, senior Jeremiah Gavin 15, senior Joe Winters 30 and junior Will Hutchinson 37.
Rockford’s girls finished sixth out of 10 teams. Ninth-grader Ruby Gifford led the way in eighth, followed by her senior sister Alix in 28th.
Other top Rocket finishers were senior Emma Sather 36, sophomore Jane West 44, sophomore Liz Smith 49 and junior Calla Koshiol 50.
“We probably had our best Rocket Run since I have been coaching,” said coach Jason Hester. “We had four personal bests on the boys side and some of the girls ran very well. The boys are very young, yet continue to get better each week.”
Hester said two boys broke the 20-minute barrier and a couple more were close behind. Personal best times were run by Tyler Magner (53), Tanner Michlitsch (54), Ty Kulavik (60), Grady Dawson (64) and Tristan Faber (72).
The girls also had a strong day. Hester said senior Emma Sather probably ran one of her best races over the past few seasons.
“Overall, the girls improved their total team scoring time by 22 seconds from the first meet in Big Lake,” said Hester.
Rockford runs at Delano Thursday, Sept. 16.
