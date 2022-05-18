During a boys volleyball practice, silence is a rarity. Typically, the ferocious sound of a ball being spiked on the hardwood floor or a palm smacking the white orb on a serve would reverberate around the four, acoustic walls. Before the Maple Grove boys volleyball team began their practice May 11, silence echoed off the walls. Led by head coach Jamison Gray, the varsity and junior players stood in a circle near the far wall of the gymnasium, with blue and red-colored volleyballs scattered across the floor.
Just one day earlier, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) voted not to sanction boys volleyball as an official sport in the state, leaving many players saddened, confused, and wondering where to go from here. Before the vote, over a hundred boys volleyball players, coaches, and parents packed the Minnesota Select Volleyball Center in Osseo starting at 6 a.m. for a rally in support of sanctioning the sport. Wearing their respective team jerseys, their chant, “vote yes for boys!,” was their battle cry.
A handful of Maple Grove and Osseo athletes were in attendance, some even on days of Advanced Placement Testing, and were also a part of the group that went to the MSHSL meeting at 9 a.m. at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park. Last year, needing 32 affirming votes, or a two-thirds majority of the MSHSL board, the sport received 30 votes in favor of sanctioning. This year, in front of a packed ballroom of supporters, it received 31, one ‘yes’ vote shy of being approved.
Back inside the Maple Grove gymnasium, this is the first time Gray has addressed his team since the devastating result. “At the end of the day, it sucks,” Gray told his team. “It is not an easy thing to swallow. But we have a season right here in front of you, now. You have the ability to control what you get out of every practice and every match.”
Indeed, the season was underway for the Crimson, who boast an upperclassmen-heavy varsity group of players. Eight of the nine varsity athletes are either juniors or seniors, and over half are seniors. Connor Orrock is one of those seniors. Orrock has played on the Maple Grove boys volleyball team since the program began his freshman year.
“This sport means a lot to me personally,” Orrock said. Beginning with just nine players four years ago, the Crimson now boast nearly 30 players in the program and they are just a microcosm of the sport’s growth not only in Minnesota but in the country.
According to data from the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, in 2018, roughly 400 student-athletes participated in the sport statewide. Now, more than 1,400 students are playing, with over 125 boys volleyball teams in 53 schools across the state. Also, it is a sport which prides itself on diversity and inclusion. According to the data, 53% of boys volleyball participants identify as people of color. Of the 53%, roughly 41% are Asian, with Hmong being the largest Asian ethnic group. However, despite the positive growth in the past half-decade, Minnesota is one of 23 states which do not currently offer boys volleyball as a sanctioned high school sport.
It is also an avenue for those who otherwise might play a high school sport. Gray said that 80% of the kids on his team don’t play another sport throughout the year. Sophomore Landon Kassulke said that without this team, he wouldn’t have the friendships he currently has with the guys on the team. “I see these kids every day in school and it’s nice to know I have people out there who I see in the hallways I can talk to and say hi to,” he said. That is what volleyball is all about. Picking each other up both on and off the court.
Which is why the decision not to sanction the sport from the MSHSL hurts for these athletes. Some have the option to play club volleyball, like Orrock and Kassulke, but this is often an expensive reality for many kids and their families. “I’m very disappointed that they would not sanction our sport to give kids opportunities to play in HS for their school,” Orrock said. “For those kids who don’t have the opportunity to play club, not being able to play in high school is a big letdown.”
‘Only going to continue to grow’
The uptick in boys volleyball popularity is being felt at Osseo Senior High as well. Head coach Jamie Holman said that after having barely enough players for two teams in previous years, this year they had so many kids try out, since they don’t cut any kids from the program, they had to make three teams for the first time. Osseo is currently at max capacity for gym space and the number of coaches that the program can take. So they often practice at the Select Volleyball Center in Osseo, with the intent to keep volleyball going and growing.
“The turnout and interest in boys volleyball this year has been amazing…It has exploded,” Holman said. “If boys want to play, we want to provide that opportunity to them.”
As the national statewide statistics reflect, the makeup of the Orioles’ program is very diverse. Holman said 90% of athletes are students of color, many of whom are juniors or sophomores. “It is cool to see the community boys volleyball has taken on at Osseo,” Holman said. “I love to see them come together and develop a team mentality.”
On the morning of May 10, Holman watched online as the MSHSL decided to not sanction boys volleyball as an official state sport. Her thoughts immediately went to the boys on her team. For roughly 75% of the kids, this club option is the only sport they play in high school. Half of the boys had never even played organized volleyball up to this point.
“I am disappointed, sad, and frustrated that while the sport is exploding, it is not having the opportunity to be recognized as a high school sport,” Holman said. “It is very disheartening.”
But this vote is not going to stop Holman and the Orioles from growing the sport they all love.
Ask any player on the team and they would probably tell you the most fun part of the sport is the fierce competition on the floor. With packed student sections and intense energy palpable, the players and crowd feed off of each other. “When you have someone who gets a great block or hit and you hear the people in the stands erupt, that is so much fun,” Kassulke said.
The Maple Grove gymnasium plays home to girls volleyball, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, and the adapted athletics teams. And yet step inside the gym during a boys volleyball game and the difference between the varsity and the club boys volleyball environment is unnoticeable.
Work still to do
Gray’s message to the team that Wednesday afternoon in the Maple Grove gym was clear. “We haven’t gotten there yet [with sanctioning the sport], but we don’t give up. One of the best ways to give a reason this vote should go through is to continue to show your passion.”
“I was hoping to play a sanctioned high school sport next year,” Kassulke said. “But I’m still hoping it will pass for my senior year.” In the meantime, there is a season to be played, in which the Crimson have started 4-1 and the Orioles 1-4.
“Whether or not and how next season comes around, can you control that right now?,” Gray asked his guys. He ended the meeting reiterating what this volleyball team is all about. “We are a team and we are a family,” he said. “Are you guys ready to work?” In unison, the boys replied, “Yes!” Then they huddled up, as one united team ready to go to battle together. “Crimson on three, family on six!,” one player said, leading the group. They all replied, “1-2-3, Crimson! 4-5-6, Family!”
