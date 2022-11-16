High school athletes across the country finalized their college plans on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for National Signing Day. It’s the first official signing period of the school year. Here’s a list of prep athletes from the area that made their commitments official.
Champlin Park
Sarah Martin - University of Minnesota women’s soccer
The Rebels’ No. 1 between the sticks allowed 19 goals across 16 games, including five shutouts and made 98 saves. The senior All-State goalkeeper is one of two Rebels taking their talents to the hometown Gophers.
Paige Kalal - University of Minnesota women’s soccer
The All-State midfielder was once again Champlin Park’s leading scorer this season, registering 17 goals and 11 assists. The dynamic midfielder was even more prolific last year with 28 goals and nine assists. In 2020, she had 14 goals and 19 assists.
Riley Ping - Bethany Lutheran College women’s soccer
The senior forward had one goal and assist for the Rebels’ girls soccer team. She had six goals and three assists in 2021. The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings are a Division III school in Mankato.
Kaeden Dublin - Emmanuel College women’s soccer
Backing up Martin this year was Dublin, who saw action in three games and made 16 saves. Emmanuel College is a Division III school in Boston.
Andrew Rakow - Creighton University baseball
The ace of Champlin Park’s pitching staff, Rakow will look to improve the Rebels’ 9-16 record this upcoming spring. The southpaw will head to Omaha, Neb., to compete for the Bluejays in the Big East Conference.
Sara Moberg - Northern State University volleyball
One of two seniors in the regular rotation for Champlin Park volleyball this past season, she helped the Rebels reach back-to-back section title games in 2021 and 2022. She was second on the team in digs, fifth in kills and fifth in service aces. Northern State is Division II out of Aberdeen, South Dakota and competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
