Over the past year, several local athletes have committed to playing college sports all around the country.
Here are some of the athletes in the community and where they will be taking their talents:
Finn Brink
Finn Brink, a Maple Grove senior forward, announced his commitment to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Madison June 23. The 5-foot, 10-inch 185-pound forward recorded 29 goals and 31 assists last season as a junior when Maple Grove made it to the state championship. As a sophomore, Brink tallied four goals and six assists in 2020-21.
Landen Gunderson
Landen Gunderson, a Maple Grove senior forward, announced his commitment to play hockey at Western Michigan University July 23. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 175-pound forward recorded a team-high 80 points last season as a junior, second-most in Class 2A, including 59 assists (the most in the state). As a sophomore, Gunderson tallied 21 goals and 27 assists, up from three goals and 16 assists as a freshman in 2019-20.
Bryce Hawthorne
Bryce Hawthrone, a 6-foot, 3-inch 245-pound Osseo senior defensive lineman, announced his commitment to play football for the Jackrabbits at South Dakota State July 18.
Kennedy Klick
Kennedy Klick, a Maple Grove senior guard, announced her commitment to play basketball at the University of Minnesota May 19. The 6-footer southpaw averaged 12.3 points per game last season as a junior, up from 11.7 points as a sophomore in 2020-21. Klick transferred from DeLaSalle to Maple Grove after her freshman year, where she averaged 7.4 points per game in 2019-20.
Audrey Kormann
Audrey Kormann, a Maple Grove senior forward, announced her commitment to play basketball at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Aug. 8. The 6-foot, 1-inch forward averaged 4.7 points per game last season as a junior, up from 1.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21.
Sam Peters
Sam Peters, a Maple Grove senior tight end, announced his commitment to play football for the University of Minnesota June 10. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 225-pound tight end recorded nine receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns last season. Peters also served as the team punter in 2021, booting 32 punts for a total of 1085 yards, six inside the 20-yard line. Along with his full-time tight end duties this season, expect to see Peters line up on the defensive line occasionally to help Maple Grove’s depth at the position.
Stella Retrum
Stella Retrum, a Maple Grove senior forward, announced her commitment to play hockey at Penn State University back in 2021. The 5-foot, 8-inch forward led Maple Grove last season as a junior in goals (35) and points (61), up from eight goals and 19 points in 2020-21 as a sophomore. As a freshman, Retrum recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 2019-20.
Claire Stern
Claire Stern, a Maple Grove junior forward, announced her commitment to play basketball at North Dakota State University Aug. 2. The 6-foot, 1-inch forward averaged 8.2 points per game last season as a sophomore, up from 3.6 points per game as a freshman in 2020-21.
Marissa Wentland
Marissa Wentland, a 5-foot, 4-inch Maple Grove senior, announced her commitment to play soccer at Michigan Tech University July 29. She plays for Minnesota Thunder Academy, a youth development soccer club that is a member of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) and the Minnesota National Premier League (NPL).
Jerome Williams
Jerome Wiliams, a staple of the Orioles’ offensive line, announced his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota Feb. 2. The 6-foot, 4-inch 285-pound Osseo interior offensive lineman has made significant improvement over the past two years, which culminated in Division 1 football offers. Look for Williams to make his presence known at the line of scrimmage for the Black and Orange come the fall.
Aalayah Wilson
Aalayah Wilson, an Osseo senior guard, announced her commitment to play basketball at Lindenwood University June 23. The 5-foot, 8-inch guard averaged a team-high 27.1 points per game last season as a junior, the most of any player in Class 4A and fourth-most throughout the state. She also reached the 1,000th career points milestone in 2021-22, just the ninth player in Osseo history to reach the mark. As a sophomore, she averaged 18.2 points per game in 2020-21, up from 10.5 in 2019-20 as a freshman. Look for Wilson to continue to climb the scoring charts this upcoming season in her final year as an Oriole.
