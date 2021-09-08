In the wet and drizzling conditions on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at John Hansen Stadium in Osseo, Derrick Jameson did his best impression of King Midas. Everything he seemed to touch turned to gold.
The Maple Grove senior running back, along with a dominant offensive line, dominated the Orioles to the tune of 125 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, in Maple Grove’s 49-7 victory over rival Osseo. He also returned a punt for a touchdown. All in the first half. “Derrick is a special kid...I love coaching him,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said. “He is very smooth as an athlete and eats up a ton of yards.”
On the first Crimson offensive possession, Jameson had the look of a back who knew he couldn’t be stopped. He scampered for a 30-yard touchdown on third down and two possessions later, he went untouched for a 36-yard score. Before the Orioles could blink, the scoreboard read 14-0 Maple Grove.
As great as Jameson and the running attack performed, the Crimson defense was equally as impressive. Aside from a long run from Osseo running back Devin Williams, Maple Grove slammed the door shut on the Orioles the whole night. Senior captain Aiden McMahon led the team in tackles with 10, and fellow senior captain Sawyer Skanson registered seven tackles, including one sack and one interception. “The defense set the tone all night,” Lombardi said. “They really stepped up.” “Our defense allowed us to do what we do,” quarterback Jacob Kilzer said.
By halftime, the score stood at 42-0, thanks to four scores from Jameson, a 50-yard touchdown from Micha Vayee, and a seven-yard quarterback keeper by Kilzer. Jameson and most of the varsity starters ended up sitting the entire second half, but the haymaker had already been thrown. “Everything was clicking offensively for us,” Kilzer said. “Our offensive line gave Derrick a lot of great blocks, which gave him big run after big run. Derrick put in a lot of work in the offseason and is a good leader and teammate.”
Osseo got on the board in the fourth quarter courtesy of a 65-yard touchdown run by B.J. Zakiel, however, that would be the only score of the night for the Orioles. Maple Grove starts the year 1-0 and awaits Totino-Grace in their home opener at Crimson Stadium on Friday. “I’m really looking forward to a fun environment for the home opener,” Kilzer said.
Osseo begins 2021 with a record of 0-1 and travels to Mounds View to take on the Mustangs on Thursday. Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus is confident that, even though week 1 was lopsided, his team has what it takes to be successful this season. “Coming off of camp, we expected to compete at a high level and I believe we can,” Stockhaus said.
The next day after the game, the Orioles watched film, analyzing the plays and mistakes that led to the 42-point defeat, like being soft on the edge, allowing Jameson to explode for multiple touchdown runs. But after, Stockhaus said the team’s mindset shifted- from Maple Grove onto their next match up against the Mustangs. This is a gut-check time for us,” he said. “You learn a lot about who you are and we are looking for this to spring ourselves forward. I look forward to next week and putting this behind us.”
